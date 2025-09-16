In case you hadn't heard, Spotify has announced the addition of 'Lossless' listening to its premium subscription tier, giving fully paid-up users audio streaming up to 24-bit/44.1kHz quality in FLAC.

That's just a shade higher than the standard CD quality (16-bit/44.1kHz), and a big deal in the battle for music streaming supremacy.

To get the best from Spotify Lossless' higher-quality files, wireless headphones (which use the very lossy Bluetooth streaming) simply won't cut it. You'll need a decent pair of wired headphones connected to your laptop (or smartphone) to take full advantage of the higher-quality Lossless streams.

While plugging your cans straight into your laptop's headphone port will work just fine, we would also recommend adding an external DAC/headphone amp in between the headphones and laptop to ensure you're getting the best-sounding experience overall, too.

Below, I've selected three pairs of five-star headphones across a range of price points (budget, mid, premium) that we highly recommend and will bring the best out of your Spotify Lossless tunes, no matter what genre you prefer. I've also included a price-compatible DAC suggestion for every pair to get the most out of your Lossless experience.

Harry McKerrell Senior Staff Writer In my near-three years at What Hi-Fi?, I've heard a lot of headphones. Be they wired or wireless, budget or megabucks, I spend hours upon end with a pair of cans clamped over my head. While there are dozens of options I could recommend to anyone from casual listeners to committed audiophiles, the three options below give a nice flavour of what's available in the wired market across three distinct price points. You can check out our list of the best audiophile headphones if you want seriously big-money options, but for me, the three candidates below will bring out your music's best while keeping things reasonably sensible, price-wise.

Røde NTH-100 – the best budget wired cans

(Image credit: Future)

For a starter budget option, the Røde NTH-100 are my go-to recommendation if you're seeking great sound without wanting to pay vast sums to get it.

A fantastically composed and surprisingly well-rounded pair of closed-back over-ears for this price level, the Røde have picked up multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards for delivering enjoyable performance and great value from an affordable pair of wired headphones.

They're comfortable, well-made and easy to wear over long periods thanks to their refined and clever construction, but it's their sonic talents that continue to impress. Walking the line between that analytical 'studio' sound and a more entertaining, crowd-pleasing disposition, they're expertly judged for helping you get the most out of your music.

Tonally, they’re on the neutral and naturalistic side, with a deep bass response that's articulate and nicely controlled. Attack and decay of individual sounds are observed nicely, making them a punchy, snappy listen at this price.

Their midrange, however, is the real trump card. To quote from our review, "Even the most slight variations in tone or timbre are picked up on, even momentary shifts in harmonic detail are identified – so without being in any way dispassionate, the Røde are as informative as a 24-hour rolling news channel."

Pair them with the five-star iFi Go Link Max USB DAC, which will give your laptop's output a boost in power and dynamics.

Read our full Røde NTH-100 review

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X – the mid-price sweet spot

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you want a step up from the NTH-100's performance and you're willing to spend a little more for the privilege, the five-star Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X are some of the best-sounding wired headphones we've heard at this level.

At £189 / $199 / AU$399, they're a good deal pricier than the Røde, but the increase in price is well in proportion to the sonic gains you'll discover from these incredibly comfortable Beyerdynamic cans.

Note that these are open-backed designs, which means they will leak sound and tell anyone around you what you're listening to, but this in turn results in a more open, airy sound than that which traditional closed-back headphones like the Røde can offer. While primarily designed for 'studio' use, we find the DT 990 Pro X are more than up to the task of long hours of listening to music at home.

The DT 990 Pro X are clean, revealing headphones that dig out stunning levels of detail. Their subtle dynamic reproduction and spacious soundstage make them a delightfully entertaining listen, resulting in them becoming possibly my personal favourite wired headphones of 2025.

As we said in our review, "They’re composed, clear and precise, but they don’t fall into the trap of sounding emotionally distant or unengaging". Across the frequencies and judged on almost any set of criteria, the DT 990 Pro X excel in presenting your music in a way that blends analysis and control with entertainment and pizzazz.

Pair them with the long-running AudioQuest Dragonfly Cobalt USB DAC, which will deliver even greater punch, dynamism and subtlety from your Lossless tunes.

Read our full Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X review

Grado SR325x – open-back headphones for committed audiophiles

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you're serious about sound and want to see how far you can stretch Spotify Lossless's capabilities, I'd urge you to seek out the audiophile Grado SR325x headphones.

The premium open-backed cans are practically hall of famers at this point, continually earning What Hi-Fi? Awards over a period of around five years. At their premium £247 / $295 / AU$419 price, I just can't think of anything that really beats them, sonically.

Okay, there are two caveats with the Grados. First, they are open-back designs and leak sound like a sieve. Second, their rugged build won't be for everyone, especially when it comes to their divisive foam earpads that won't suit all wearers. If you want more easy-to-wear luxurious comfort, you might be better off with the DT 990 Pro X's larger and plusher earpads.

If you prioritise musicality and entertainment, though, it's the SR325x all the way. It's the Grados' exceptional sonic talents which have earned them such affection and acclaim from our review team, and there are few rivals that can match or mirror the sheer musicality of these industrial-looking headphones.

The SR325x’s open-backed design means that they’re wonderfully expressive dynamically, making for agile and tuneful lows contrasting with soaring, cinematic highs.

Their unmatched insight also provides a lovely sense of atmosphere if you play something with sufficient scale and heft – Lana Del Rey, Hans Zimmer, Björk – you'll often find yourself getting lost in the music rather than merely analysing it. Isn't that the point, after all?

As our review states: "Nothing quite beats the Grado for communicating all elements of music faithfully and with such enthusiasm." Whatever you throw at them, they're born entertainers with ample insight and a flair for bringing your music's heart to the fore.

Pair them with the excellent, Award-winning Chord Mojo 2. With premium headphones as talented as these, we'd highly recommend this DAC. It will expose the best of the SR325x’s talents and allow you to enjoy Lossless quality at its full potential.

Read our full Grado SR325x review

