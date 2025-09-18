While a significant portion of the headphones market focuses on convenience and features, the best audiophile headphones are all about one thing: sound quality.

Comfort and build quality do come into the equation, naturally, but it’s predominantly about the no-compromise performance you get, with not a noise-cancelling mode or Bluetooth connection in sight.

When you have tested the number of pairs of headphones I have over the years (we’re talking in the hundreds), the convenience of wireless models is great; but, as one of my colleagues has recently communicated, once you go wired, it can be difficult to go back.

For this piece, I am defining audiophile headphones as a) wired and b) open-back. These will pretty much always be used in the privacy of your own home, free from distractions and external noise.

With my two recommendations, we’re going no-frills on features but delivering sonic thrills by the bucketload…

The DT 990 Pro X (left) take everything we love about the DT 900 Pro X (right) and elevate sound quality to a new level (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I have chosen two because I think each one offers great value and performance for the money. Yes, there are multiple models on the market to choose from, and you can spend well over what the most expensive pair here costs. But, for most people, I really don’t think it’s necessary unless you can and want to spend more.

My first recommendation is the successor to the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X, a five-star pair that I use personally. I have heard them, and they deliver everything that I love about their predecessors, while taking performance to another level.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They are the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X. Costing £219 / $299 / AU$369, these over-ears are reasonably priced and sound better than wireless pairs costing even double the money.

You’ll struggle to find a pair more comfortable to wear at this level, either. The earpads are soft, and the clamping force is sweetly judged. They feature Beyerdynamic’s new Stellar.45 drive unit, which is designed in-house, and they come with two lengths of cable, 1.8m and 3m, both with 3.5mm jacks.

You could use these headphones with an external DAC/headphone amp, but I would argue it’s not necessary.

They are so easy to drive that you can plug them straight into the 3.5mm socket on your laptop (which is exactly what I do at home), and your ears will still get to enjoy the stunning audio on offer.

In our Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X review, we say they “deliver a superbly composed and detailed performance” and praise a “precise and articulate presentation that will appeal to those who prefer their sound unvarnished.”

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

My next recommendation is a big jump up the pricing ladder – but that's more a reflection of how much I rate the Beyerdynamics than anything else.

The Focal Clear MG have been out for a couple of years, and you can occasionally find them with decent money off, should they spark your interest.

These striking over-ears certainly look the part, thanks to that intricate detailing on the earcups. They also feel like quality headphones, from the luxurious leather used on the headband to the microfibre cloth used on the super-comfy earpads.

The Focals come with a durable carry case and two detachable leads – a 1.2m option with a 3.5mm jack (with a 6.3mm adaptor) and a 3m, 4-pin XLR alternative.

Central to their sound quality is a 40mm magnesium-coned driver, which really made an impression on us. As we say in our Focal Clear MG review, “the overall presentation retains an easy-going charm that makes longer listening sessions a breeze.”

We note that, “tonally, they're full-bodied in a manner that eludes most rivals, and this presentation results in instruments and voices coming through in a more natural and engaging manner.”

Unlike with the Beyerdynamics, here I would urge you to use a suitable headphone amp/DAC or dedicated headphone amplifier to extract the very best from these capable Focals.

Something such as the Chord Hugo 2 would be a good place to start as an example of the former, while the SPL Phonitor SE would be my pick as a suitable headphone amplifier.

Want to see what other options are out there? Take a look at our guide to the best audiophile headphones on the market right now.

MORE:

Closed-back vs open-back headphones: which is right for you?

An ode to open-back headphones – and why I'd never go (closed-)back

Want to get the most from Spotify Lossless? We recommend these three pairs of wired headphones for the best sound at various budgets