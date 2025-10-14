Beyerdynamic’s DT 270 Pro headphones want to bring studio-quality sound to your ears for an affordable price

Beyerdynamic has expanded its Pro series with a new pair of over-ear headphones that claim to bring studio-grade sound to a wider audience for just £89.

The closed-back wired headphones promise authentic studio sound, balanced across the frequency spectrum with clear bass, natural mids and detailed treble response.

Beyerdynamic says that the acoustic tuning has been developed according to current studio standards and refined through user feedback, though we’ve yet to try a pair ourselves to verify their listening credentials.

Despite the affordable price point, the DT 270 Pro retains key features from Beyerdynamic's higher-end models, including replaceable velour ear pads – a characteristic typically reserved for the brand's premium offerings.

Elsewhere, their spring steel headband construction provides durability, while also keeping the overall weight down to just 194g.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

In the box, you'll find a 1.3-metre coiled cable that extends to 3 metres (which can be connected to either ear cup), along with a 6.35mm jack adapter, a USB-C adapter, and a fabric carrying bag – not a bad set of extras at this price point.

Replacement ear pads can also be ordered separately for when the originals eventually wear out.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyerdynamic is positioning the DT 270 Pro as suitable for music production, podcast recording and instrument practice, and their closed-back design should provide around 19dB of isolation from external noise.

The DT 270 Pro is available from today at Beyerdynamic's website, Amazon and specialist retailers for £89 / €99. US and Australian pricing details have yet to be confirmed.

That price puts it firmly in competition with the proven, Award-winning Austrian Audio Hi-X15 headphones, which earned five stars thanks to their premium sound quality, wrapped up in an affordable £89 package.

We recently reviewed the £189 / $199 Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X open-back wired headphones to five-star and Award-winning acclaim, so let's hope some of its sonic magic has filtered through to the more entry-level DT 270 Pro.

MORE

Best cheap headphones 2025: great music quality on a budget

Read our Austrian Audio Hi-X15 review

Best headphones 2025: tested by our experts