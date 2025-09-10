If you've been keeping your eye out for a fresh pair of mid-range wireless headphones, you may well have spotted that German brand Beyerdynamic launched its latest addition to the Aventho series last week.

The Aventho 200 follow in the footsteps of their older siblings, the flagship Beyerdynamic Aventho 300, but with a considerably lower price tag. That sounds like an attractive proposition, and one that I couldn't pass up when I visited IFA 2025 last week to get some hands on time with Beyerdynamic's latest cans.

Check out these specs

(Image credit: Future)

At a price of £219 (about $295 /AU$450), the Aventho 200 are packing some impressive features. The over-ear headphones have a battery life that clocks in at 63 hours without active noise cancellation (ANC), providing three more hours than the Aventho 300 can muster.

Both offer up to 40 hours of playtime with ANC on, and you can also get up to 16 hours of playtime with a quick 15-minute charging boost.

On the Aventho 200's right ear cup, there's a touch-gesture control pad which lets you use a range of shortcuts, whereby you can turn up the volume or pause your tunes, for example.

You also get a choice of two colour options – white or black – both featuring a stylish silver yoke on either side. In fact, from the outside, the Aventho 200 look very similar to their older siblings, and that's no bad thing – we found the Aventho 300 to be a smart, well-made set of over-ears that were refreshingly easy to get along with.

Under the hood, the Aventho 200 house a set of 45mm dynamic drivers which, according to Beyerdynamic, deliver "powerful sound" with "defined highs and rich bass".

We rated their older sibling highly during our review, which bodes well for the newer model’s performance. They first launched at a price of £359 / $400 / AU$640.

While we find the ANC wasn’t the best we've heard at this level, we found the established headphones provided a balanced, even-handed sound with an impressive midrange and a knack for clarity and organisation.

What's the sound like?

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

That all sounds promising, but how do the Aventho 200 actually perform?

We're always excited to hear what new treats Beyerdynamic has in store, and it's interesting to see how the brand, famed for its wired headphones quality, is attempting to forge a reputation in the ever-competitive wireless space.

While I had the chance to hear the Aventho 200 first-hand on a very busy trade show floor, we'll need more testing time to really put the new cans through their paces. That said, I did get a flavour of what the new over-ears have to offer at this mid-range level, an area of the market we've often felt has been neglected by the major brands.

Listening to Taylor Swift’s August with ANC off, I found that the Aventho 200 showcase an enjoyable handling of dynamics and good detail. The soft guitar introduced at the beginning of the song sounds appropriately delicate, and seamlessly shifts into the louder chorus as more instruments are added. There's control and poise hinted at here, something we praised the Aventho 300 for during our tests earlier this year.

The dream-like vocals are clear, but I heard a slightly artificial, slightly tinny reproduction, although this may soften as the Beyerdynamics are run in over time. Again, further testing time will confirm or disprove these suspicions.

I didn’t get to compare the performance with the ANC switched on, which could well make a difference to the sound quality, but it's something we will find out when we get a review sample in for testing.

In terms of design, the memory foam headband provides a comfortable listening experience and the headphones themselves felt impressively light in my short time with them.

A tough market

The Aventho 200 are up against some stiff competition in this market, although their attractive price tag does make them stand out from the crowd. There aren't many great wireless headphones at this level, and certainly not many rivals that are fresh to the market.

Beyerdynamic's main competitor comes from the established Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless which, although they initially launched at £300 / $350 / AU$550, can now be found for a much lower price. In the UK, for example, some retailers are offering them for just under £188 (around $255 / AU$385).

During testing, the Sennheiser cans impressed with their clean and musical sound, as well as their effective ANC. As we said in our review: "They sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies."

This resulted in a five-star rating, so there's certainly a lot for the Aventho 200 to live up to if they're going to challenge the Momentum 4 Wireless for mid-range supremacy.

Still, their competitive pricing keeps them away from having to compete with more expensive models from brands such as Sony and Bose. The Sony WH-1000XM6 will still set you back £400 / $450 / AU$699 at the time of writing, while the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) just landed at £449 / $449.

The Aventho 200 could have the makings of a solid set of wireless headphones with a hefty battery life all at a reasonable outlay, but they'll need to back up their attractive price with an up-to-par sonic performance. Stay tuned for our full review to see how they perform.

