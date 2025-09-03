Beyerdynamic is continuing its push into the world of wireless headphones with a trio of new releases at this year's IFA 2025 showcase. This time last year, the German brand released the flagship Aventho 300 alongside the Amiron 300 wireless earbuds, and now Beyerdynamic is expanding its roster with three new additions to its wire-free family.

Let's start with the over-ear headphones. The new Beyerdynamic Aventho 200 are a more affordable companion to the Aventho 300, powered by a set of 45mm dynamic drivers for delivering "powerful sound" with "defined highs and rich bass". The new cans offer active noise cancelling in both standard flavours and transparency mode for more awareness of your surroundings.

The headphones' in-built microphone promises excellent clarity, while integrated Qualcomm cVc technology promises clear call quality even in busy environments, accentuating the human voice and blocking out unwanted noises.

Battery life clocks in at 63 hours without ANC – that's impressive when you consider the more premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones generally eke out around 24 hours in optimal conditions. Elsewhere, the over-ears boast features such as Bluetooth Multipoint and, for Android devices, Google Fast Pair.

The foldable cans employ a memory foam headband for more optimised wearer comfort, whereas the earpads are replaceable if you want to keep your cans going for as long as possible.

What if you're not into over-ears? Beyerdynamic has also unveiled the Amiron 200, a pair of true wireless earbuds designed specifically for runners and sports enthusiasts.

The new buds feature an over-ear hook design, the kind you might have seen on the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, for a more secure fit no matter how much you move. They're also an open pair of earbuds, meaning the drivers sit on the exterior of the ear rather than burrowing directly into the ear canal.

The sporting buds promise a "dynamic sound" with an "exceptionally rich bass" courtesy of their bespoke dynamic drivers.

Thanks to their IP54-rating, they should be protected against dust ingress and splashes of water, making them tough enough to handle practically any weather. The battery life goes up to 36 hours, and if you need a quick boost, their fast-charging function provides 90 minutes of playtime from just a five-minute boost.

The new roster of wireless wonders is rounded off by Beyerdynamic's first-ever clip-on open earbuds. The new Amiron Zero promise to combine "the elegance of a modern accessory with the performance of a first-class earphone", with a design that broadly mirrors the form and design of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds or the Huawei FreeClip.

Beyerdynamic promises a set of earbuds that are built to last, with an IP54 rating also making them resistant to dust and splashes of liquid. They don't last as long as the Amiron 200, but their battery life of 20 hours should be enough to keep up with you as you go about your day.

According to Borja Tena, Beyerdynamic's Director of Products & Design, "Whether it’s frequent travellers, ambitious athletes, or style-conscious movers, we offer the right model for every audience in the proven high quality they expect from Beyerdynamic."

The three additions to Beyerdynamic's range will launch in the latter quarter of 2025. Prices are as follows:

- Aventho 200: £219 / €249 in Black or Nordic Grey

- Amiron 200: £159 / €179 in Black, White or Sport (black and orange)

- Amiron Zero: £129 / €149 in Black, White or Sport (black and orange)

