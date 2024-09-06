IFA 2024: Beyerdynamic guns for Apple and Bose with Aventho 300 Dolby Atmos headphones

Beyerdynamic is going big with headphone launches at IFA 2024, which is rather fitting considering both the German brand and German show celebrate 100 years this year. The headphone specialist is announcing not only premium wireless earbuds with a hefty 38-hour battery life but also flagship noise-cancelling over-ears that offer Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio.

Let’s start with the latter, the $400 Aventho 300, which tick all the boxes necessary in order to pose a threat to the premium-priced class leaders such as the AirPods Max and Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Their headline feature is Atmos support with head-tracking technology, which, like their aforementioned rivals, offers a more immersive, three-dimensional listening experience than traditional stereo that can adapt as the listener’s head moves.

More ‘standard’ albeit arguably more desirable is the Aventho 300’s inclusion of active noise cancellation (ANC), which is powered by dual Sony chipsets on either side of the headphones and features a Transparency Mode so that users can temporarily be aware of their surroundings when they need to without having to take off the over-ears.

A very respectable – and indeed above-par – battery life of 50 hours bolsters the spec sheet further and is complemented by a 10-minute fast charge that provides up to five hours of playtime.

While we won’t know how the Aventho 300 perform against their competitors until they become available in the coming weeks, they look as promising on paper as they probably could. Firstly, their engineering is based around Beyerdynamic’s Stellar.45 drivers, which are found in its five-star DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X , the latter of which made our pick of the best Beyerdynamic headphones in its 100-year history. Secondly, the Aventho 300 support aptX Lossless, which is theoretically among the highest-quality Bluetooth transmission codecs available.

Speaking of Bluetooth, the latest 5.4 specification is supported here, ensuring Multipoint Bluetooth is on the menu for connecting two devices to the headphones simultaneously. Wired listening is naturally offered via a 3.5mm jack and cable, although a blot on their otherwise immaculate spec sheet does appear to be that their USB-C port is for charging only – not listening.

Beyerdynamic is shouting about its new app, which offers a five-band equalizer and genre-specific presets and is an accessory for both these new wireless headphones and the company’s latest wireless earbuds.

Speaking of which, the Amiron 300 also aim for the market’s big-hitters with a price tag of $280. Their stellar battery life is 38 hours in total (10 hours are held in the earbuds; 28 can be stored in the Qi-compatible charging case). A 10-minute quick-charge handily provides two hours of playback.

As you’d expect for their price, the new Beyer buds pack ANC, which is customisable and automatically adapts to your surroundings. They too have a Transparency Mode and support Multipoint Bluetooth, while a generous provision of five sets of eartips and a flat-back earbud housing should help with fit and comfort.

