IFA 2024 preview: everything we expect to see at this year's tech show

As IFA 2024 gears up for its 100th anniversary, the world’s oldest consumer electronics show is expected to deliver more technological delights than ever.

Kicking off on 6 September, the four-day electronics extravaganza will see some of the biggest names in tech strut their stuff, in a bid to woo consumers and industry pundits alike.

Naturally, our roster of intrepid, caffeine-fuelled What Hi-Fi? reporters will be descending upon the labyrinthine halls of the Messe Berlin convention centre to bring you all the latest news, hands-ons, and analytical takes. Needless to say, we expect our eyes and ears to be dazzled by a plethora of screens, headphones, and everything in between.

So as IFA 2024 draws ever closer, we thought we would round up what we are likely to see from some of the biggest names at the show ahead of time, to help whet your appetite…

When is IFA 2024?

What is IFA 2024? Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin is one of the biggest (and oldest) global annual trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances.

Friday 6th to Tuesday 10th September IFA 2024 location: Messe Berlin, Germany

What to expect at IFA 2024

IFA officially runs from Friday the 6th to Tuesday the 10th of September, 2024. (Image credit: IFA)

IFA 2024 is set to welcome an impressive array of 1800+ global exhibitors, showcasing their latest innovations across a cavernous 130,000sq m space (in which journalists are famously forever getting lost). This year's event is expected to draw more than 182,000 visitors from 139 countries, surpassing last year's attendance and further cementing IFA's international appeal.

The exhibition halls will be buzzing with activity, as 2000 brands, ranging from industry giants to innovative startups, present their cutting-edge products and technologies, with 125 speakers set to wax lyrical about all manner of tech.

We will, of course, be focusing on AV products from long-established brands such as Samsung, LG, JBL, Panasonic, Sony, Hisense, and more – while also keeping an eye out for any unusual or innovative newcomers that catch our eyes. Or ears.

In the lead-up to IFA 2024, here's a smattering of what we can expect to see. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked, as we will update it with all the most exciting IFA 2024 news as and when it unfolds.

(Image credit: IFA)

Anker

We're not entirely sure what Anker is set to release at IFA 2024. But we do know that its stand will be ready to rock at the IFA Communication & Connectivity Show Room. Last year the brand showcased everything from wireless chargers and a speakerphone, to robot vacuums and more. Will it add a pair of headphones to the list this year? We'll have to wait and see.

Press conference: 05 Sep 2024, 09:30 - 10:30, Hall 3.2 / 205

Dolby/TCL

Last year, we expected Dolby to unveil its FlexConnect system, which promises to provide an immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound experience, regardless of your speaker position or room layout. While the announcement didn't materialise, we're hoping to see it properly unveiled in 2024. Flexconnect needs a compatible TV (TCL is a confirmed partner), along with external wireless speakers. Calibration is carried out automatically via the TV's supported built-in microphone. We're remaining tentatively optimistic about its effectiveness, and hope to try it out ourselves if it makes an appearance in Berlin.

Hisense

Hisense has already revealed its brand-new OLED A85N TV ahead of IFA 2024, where we expect it to steal the spotlight on the company's stand. We are very interested in seeing how it compares with an equivalent rival like the LG C4, given its more traditional WOLED panel. Supporting both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, alongside HDR10 and HLG, it also has most audio formats taken care of too, in the form of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support over HDMI eARC.

Honor's Magic V3 folding smartphone will be officially unveiled at IFA, complete with Samsung bants (Image credit: Honor)

Honor

Honor is set to rock the smartphone world by officially unveiling the Magic V3 – the world's thinnest inward-foldable smartphone. It measures a remarkably svelte 4.35mm when unfolded and 9.2mm folded, and the company has even gone as far as engraving a minuscule apology to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold owners on the handset's hinge, in a not-so-subtle dig at its Samsung rival. We are hoping to wrap our hands around its thin frame in person, and are looking forward to seeing how video content is presented on its large unfurled display.

Press conference: 05 Sep 2024, 14:00, Hall 6.2B / Inspiration Stage

LG

LG always has an impossible-to-ignore IFA showcase, and this year is expected to be no different. We can expect all manner of white goods such as washing machines, but the company has also revealed a rather attractive ThinQ On AI-powered home hub for controlling an array of connected smart devices. It is, apparently, matter-certified for maximum compatibility; we're not sure what the real-world benefits are over existing smart speaker setups, but that's precisely what we'll strive to find out at LG's stand in Berlin.

Motorola

This year, Motorola and Telcomdis will join forces to showcase Motorola Sound – a range of products that will, according to a release, include immersive wireless speakers, and headphones. We're not sure entirely what these will be as of yet, but will find out the full details in person during the show.

Panasonic

After a comparatively quiet show in 2023 by modern standards, Panasonic is back for 2024 although we haven't heard much in the way of rumoured new products. Historically, we have seen some TV launches (although these now tend to happen earlier in the year) and some tasty Technics turntable news at previous shows, so fingers crossed for a surprise or two in some shape or form this year.

Samsung

Samsung will be holding a press conference on 5 August, though we're not sure what will be on the cards at this early stage. Last year the company revealed plenty of tech worth ogling, including 98-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, gaming monitors, and a new Freestyle projector. Watch this space...

Press conference: 05 Sep 2024, 11:00 - 12:00, City Cube

Samsung's QN990C 98-inch 8K TV was revealed at IFA 2023 (Image credit: samsung)

Sennheiser

Last year, Sennheiser launched a more compact and affordable version of its iconic Ambeo soundbar, the aptly named Ambeo Mini. The company also revealed two new shades for its superb Momentum 4 headphones (Denim and Black Copper). Details are relatively scarce for what it plans to launch at this year's show, but there is confirmation that it will be showing off its TeamConnect Bar, which is good news for those into meeting/conferencing speaker solutions, we suppose.

Sony

While Sony Europe is officially on the IFA 2024 exhibitor list, there is no word on what the company will be showing off. We are hoping to be pleasantly surprised with new audio products at the very least, and will definitely be swinging by the Sony stand to see what's on the cards.

Xgimi

Last year, Xgimi's Horizon Ultra was the brand's biggest reveal, launching as "The World’s First 4K Long-Throw Home Projector with Dolby Vision." There is no official word on what we can expect to see this year, but we are hoping for more projector shenanigans, at the very least.

