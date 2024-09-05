Technics surprises us with a KEF-rivalling wireless speaker system at IFA 2024

Technics has sprung a surprise on us at IFA 2024, unveiling its first active wireless speaker system called the SC-CX700.

It packs in amplification, streaming powers, connections and more inside a pair of bookshelf speakers, much like we've seen in the five-star KEF LS50 Wireless II and KEF LSX II all-in-one systems that dominate this product category.

Technics says the new SC-CX700 "redefines the concept of a modern entertainment system" that combines lifestyle-focussed aesthetic with the Japanese brand's expertise in audio technology.

The Technics SC-CX700's spread of connectivity and streaming features mean it can be used as a standalone wireless speaker, as a bonafide hi-fi system or even as TV speakers thanks to its HDMI ARC input. The CX700 can connect to your home wi-fi network and has built-in Google Cast, and supports the popular music streaming services - Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon – as well as internet radio.

While we don't have information on the full set of specifications and connections yet, we do know that the system is equipped with a set of phono inputs and phono equaliser, so you can plug a turntable directly into the speakers. We can only assume it also supports 24-bit hi-res music playback, although we don't have the confirmed specs here either.

(Image credit: Technics)

The speakers feature a newly developed single coaxial driver unit that incorporates a lightweight ring tweeter, and is powered by Technics’ proprietary full-digital JENO-Engine amplifier. We don't have the power rating for the unit yet, but the brand is promising "stunning, dynamic sound to fill any room". A front-firing bass port helps to deliver powerful bass from a fairly compact unit, and also allows for flexible positioning of the speakers anywhere in your room. A technology called Space TuneTM can also help optimise the audio performance of the speakers depending on where they are placed in the room – a handy feature.

Technics says a lot of care has been taken to ensure that the vibrations of the speaker chassis and drive units don't affect the signal processing and digital amplifier, to deliver as pure a sound output as possible from an all-in-one unit. Additionally, a new Model Based Diaphragm Control (MBDC)" technology "allows unparalleled motion control of the driver for ultimate sonic purity" even at high sound pressure levels.

Frank Balzuweit, European Technics Product Manager, says: “The SC-CX700 promises to be the only Hi-Fi system that modern demanding music listeners will ever need. Never has the integration of premium sound, maximum connectivity and elegant design been this seductive."

(Image credit: Technics)

The Technics SC-CX700 is available in three finishes – Charcoal Black, Silky Grey and Terracotta Brown – and the cabinet is wrapped in a microfibre material. It will cost £2399 / €2499 and will be available from October 2024.

The class-leading, Award-winning KEF LS50 Wireless II is the one to beat here, originally launching at £2250 but now available for well under the £2000 mark. If Technics can come close to – or beat – the combination of design, connectivity and stunning sound quality we've long enjoyed from KEF's systems, it will be interesting times indeed.

We'll update this story with more details as we hear them from the IFA 2024 show floor.

