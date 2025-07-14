Fleetwood Mac’s breakthrough album gets Dolby Atmos Blu-ray Audio mix (and two vinyl releases) for 50th anniversary

Fleetwood Mac’s tenth studio album is getting three new special releases to mark its 50th anniversary year.

On 8th August, a Blu-ray Audio disc with a new Dolby Atmos mix will arrive alongside two brand-new limited-edition vinyl as part of the label Rhino’s series of high-end reissues.

This is the second of the band’s albums to be remixed in Atmos for Blu-ray Audio, following Rumours last year. The mix by Chris James (who also mixed Rumours and Tusk as well as Prince’s Purple Rain in Atmos) promises to deliver “a fully immersive experience” of the breakthrough album.

The Blu-ray Audio also includes a traditional 5.1 surround mix by original producer Ken Caillat and Claus Trelby.

The record release, meanwhile, is part of the Rhino High Fidelity collection and comes in two versions: one is limited to 5000 individually numbered copies, while another is limited to only 2000 copies and includes two replica 7-inch singles featuring the singles Over My Head backed with Rhiannon, and Say You Love Me backed with Blue Letter.

The vinyl has been mastered by Kevin Gray, who was also behind the Rumours 45rpm cut, and cut directly from the original analogue master tapes before being pressed on 180g wax.

By 1975, the year the Billboard 200 chart-topping album was released, Fleetwood Mac already had a storied history, of course, what with founder Peter Green’s era, numerous subsequent personnel changes, and a temporary disbandment behind it.

But it was just before then that Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Knicks joined the Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie lineup, and, beginning with the self-titled album, the band was transformed into the iconic group we remember today.

As featured in the new liner notes by music journalist Anthony DeCurtis, Buckingham recalls the energy surrounding that period: “I think we all felt that we had grabbed ahold of something and that it was going to take us wherever it was going to take us.” He adds, “It was a great sign that we were destined for something.”

