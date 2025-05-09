You can now listen to Oasis' entire back catalogue in Spatial Audio courtesy of Apple Music. That includes its seminal albums Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and Be Here Now.

Definitely Maybe has been available in Spatial Audio since September last year, when it was converted to celebrate its 30th anniversary. But this is the first time all of the other albums have been available in the format.

So what is Apple Spatial Audio? It's essentially Dolby Atmos for headphones, creating a more immersive soundscape with the addition of height channels to drop you in the middle of the music.

Apparently recreating these mixes took Grammy award-winning producer Ryan Hewitt over 18 months.

"Honouring the original mixes, and the original intention of the sound of these records, which are so loud and explosive, and transferring that to Dolby Atmos was one of the greatest challenges of my career," Hewitt said.

"These records sounded big in the first place, and now they sound even bigger on Apple Music in Spatial Audio whilst honouring the original spirit of the recordings."

He described the process of piecing each track back together as being like "a game of Jenga where if you move one wrong piece, it all comes tumbling down."

You can listen to an interview with Hewitt on The Matt Wilkinson Show on Apple Music 1.

These newly mixed albums arrive ahead of the sold out Oasis Live ‘25 tour, which starts on 4th July at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Here's the full list of Oasis albums now available in Spatial Audio:

Definitely Maybe – 1994

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? – 1995

Be Here Now – 1997

The Masterplan – 1998

Standing On the Shoulder Of Giants – 2000

Familiar To Millions (Live) – 2000

Heathen Chemistry – 2002

Don’t Believe the Truth – 2005

Stop The Clocks – 2006

Dig Out Your Soul – 2008

Time Flies...(1994 - 2009) – 2010

Oasis Knebworth 1996 (Live) – 2021

