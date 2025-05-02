Pure Audio Streaming service challenges Tidal and Qobuz with “world’s first lossless and immersive” catalogue – and you can sign up for early access now

While the streaming of high-resolution stereo music has been an accessible reality for some years now, thanks to services such as Tidal, Qobuz and Apple Music pushing the quality at competitive prices, the same hasn’t been possible for streaming multi-channel audio.

Some existing services support ‘three-dimensional’ listening experiences via their support of the Dolby Atmos format and spatial audio technology, but such music is delivered compressed and lossily – it isn’t lossless.

Pure Audio Streaming is an upcoming streaming service looking to change that, promising to deliver ‘lossless, uncompressed, and uncompromised immersive audio to both mobile devices and home theatre systems’.

It will offer two subscriptions – a ‘stereo’ plan offering high-resolution stereo (up to 192kHz PCM) and binaural audio (PCM 48kHz via Auro technology), and an ‘immersive’ plan offering PCM 5.1 as well as 7.1.4 96kHz PCM (via Auro-3D technology).

To experience the unique latter, you will need an HDMI input and monitor for Nvidia Shield Pro, an AV receiver and speaker package that supports at least 5.1 (but preferably 7.1.4 and the Auro-3D format!), and a ‘fast and reliable’ wi-fi or Ethernet network connection.

Devices that can connect to the AV receiver via HDMI and stream the immersive tracks include the Amazon Fire Stick 4K (2023), Amazon Fire Cube (support ‘coming soon’) and a Mac (2021 or newer) or Windows computer running the Google Chrome browser.

This marks the first time that hi-res surround or binaural Auro-3D material will be streamable, with the company noting that ‘over 300’ recordings, including the Grammy-winning LUX by 2L Records, will be available.

So yes, it’s clear that Pure Audio Streaming is being pitched at the more discerning audio enthusiasts before you even get to its price. Its subscription cost is being kept under wraps at the moment – the service launches on 25th July.

However, the price of entry to the ‘Early Adopter Program’, available to sign up for now, suggests it won’t be cheap.

Those wishing to try Pure Audio Streaming for two whole months before its official public launch can sign up to receive a full year of access to the service for $300, or $500 if you want an Nvidia Shield Pro chucked in too. You can share feedback that will help the company shape future features and listening experiences, too.

Registrations close on the final day of this year’s High End Munich 2025 show (18th May), which will also host Pure Audio Streaming demonstrations in collaboration with Kii Audio.

