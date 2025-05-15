Qobuz Connect officially launches, with wide support across hi-fi brands

In what is possibly the worst-kept secret in recent hi-fi news, Qobuz Connect has officially launched at High End Munich 2025.

The long-anticipated feature joins Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect in delivering a more seamless streaming experience through your hi-fi system, along with simplified control over your Qobuz library and across devices.

Qobuz Connect "enables users to stream music directly using Qobuz to control their compatible hi-fi devices without the need for third-party applications."

We have had early access to Qobuz Connect and can confirm it behaves similarly to how it works with Tidal and Spotify. That is, all the streaming duties are handed off to the supporting hardware (e.g. a Connect-enabled streamer connected to your network) instead of being locally tied to your smart device, while the native app on your smartphone is used simply as a controller.

Previously, streaming Qobuz from your smartphone or tablet device meant using Bluetooth, AirPlay or Chromecast, or using the limited Qobuz app experience baked into a supporting hi-fi product's own app. It also meant that any incoming calls, social clips or turning your phone off would interrupt songs being streamed.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

With Connect, the fetching, processing and playback of a digital stream is handled directly by the streamer, and isn't affected by how you use your smartphone. This means you can stream hi-res Qobuz files directly to the Connect-supporting streamer over your home network.

The five-star music streaming platform has a library of over 100 million tracks in high resolution (up to 24-bit/192 kHz) and lossless CD quality, and this will be fully accessible via Connect-supporting devices, with Qobuz promising an "unrivalled listening experience, whatever the device used".

Qobuz Connect also keeps the mobile app and desktop app synced up, and you can switch audio streams between connected devices at the tap of a button. For instance, your music will pick up from exactly where you left off when you switch playing from your laptop to your phone, or from your headphones to your hi-fi system.

“Qobuz Connect is a feature that has been eagerly awaited by our subscribers. We are proud to offer the most complete Connect solution on the market today, combining high resolution, app synchronisation and remote control. Our priority has been to develop a simple, intuitive interface, to facilitate the experience of all our listeners,” says Axel Destagnol, chief product officer at Qobuz.

Qobuz states that its Connect feature has been "developed in collaboration with StreamUnlimited Engineering", a technology partner to many hi-fi audio brands that helps integration into existing and new products. We expect to see Qobuz Connect enabled in a huge number of audio brands.

(Image credit: Future)

Qobuz Connect is available on iOS, Android, Windows and MacOS devices. At the moment, the feature is available in products from over 40 hi-fi brands, including (but not limited to): Arcam, Audiolab, dCS, Denon, Dynaudio, Eversolo, Focal, JBL Premium Audio, Lumin, Luxman, Marantz, McIntosh, Naim Audio, Rose HiFi, Rotel, Ruark Audio, WiiM and many more.

Additionally, all Denon and Marantz products with HEOS are now compatible with Qobuz Connect, and they are offering a 60-day free trial for Qobuz, too.

To use Qobuz Connect, you will need a Qobuz Studio or Sublime subscription and the feature will be enabled via over-the-air firmware updates to your hardware, at no additional cost. Naim and WiiM products were the first to get the Connect update, and other brands should follow shortly.

We will be trying out Qobuz Connect extensively in our test rooms with a variety of supported products, so stay tuned for our in-depth explainer and experience of the much-anticipated feature.

