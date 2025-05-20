If you own one or more of Cambridge Audio’s Gen 4 streaming products, you’ll be pleased to hear that a new update for the company’s StreamMagic platform is bringing a host of welcome new features.

The update, released today across the brand's Gen 4 streaming products, includes support for Amazon Music, and advanced tone controls. The former will let users access their Amazon Music libraries directly through the StreamMagic app on both iOS and Android devices.

Users can also now add tracks to their queue alongside music from UPnP/NAS drives, TIDAL, Qobuz, and Deezer. Notably, full support for Amazon HD is included, unlocking tracks at their native resolution.

As for the new advanced sound customisation tools, the update delivers a new seven-band equaliser alongside new room compensation features, letting listeners tailor their system's sound characteristics to suit surrounding acoustic environments.

When products are operating in pre-amplifier mode, the update also adds balance control functionality to the mix.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

This latest update follows Cambridge Audio's recent addition of Spotify Normalisation (which maintains consistent volume levels across tracks), and QPlay integration for high-resolution streaming from China's QQMusic service.

The update itself can be downloaded and installed via the StreamMagic app, and applies to all current StreamMagic Gen 4 products in Cambridge Audio's lineup, including the Evo 75 , Evo 150 , Evo One , AXN10, MXN10 , CXN100 and EXN100 models.

The company has also confirmed plans to integrate Qobuz Connect into the StreamMagic platform later this year.

