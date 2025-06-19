Arcam adds Qobuz Connect to three of its latest hi-fi streaming products
The SA35, SA45 and ST25 get a Qobuz Connect boost
Arcam has announced that a trio of its current streaming-capable hi-fi products now offer support for Qobuz Connect.
The SA35 and SA45 integrated streaming amplifiers and flagship ST25 music streamer are all set to benefit from the addition of Qobuz Connect.
If you're not familiar, the recently announced Qobuz Connect feature allows users to stream music directly from Qobuz's servers over the network to compatible hi-fi equipment, with the native app being used purely for control.
This grants you full playback of hi-res quality music from Qobuz's 100-million library in up to 24-bit/192kHz, as well as a more intuitive and seamless playback experience.
With Qobuz Connect, you get the full experience of the native app without having to rely on third-party apps or the limited experience when using another brand's app, and you don't have to stream via lossy streaming methods.
Tidal and Spotify have had their own 'Connect' platforms for a while now, with Qobuz only recently joining the party earlier this year.
According to James Todd, Arcam's Senior Global Product Line Manager, “Our goal is to combine exceptional sound with effortless usability. Supporting Qobuz Connect gives our customers a simpler, more flexible way to enjoy the music they love, without sacrificing sound quality.”
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Qobuz Connect has already been available in a wide number of products from Audiolab, Naim, WiiM, Denon, Marantz and many more. We've been listening via Qobuz Connect on a number of products we regularly use and have recently reviewed, including the WiiM Ultra, Amp Pro and Pro Plus, Naim's Uniti Atom HE and Ruark's R610 streaming amp, and it has proved stable and seamless in use.
Arcam's SA35, SA45 and ST25 will receive access to Qobuz Connect via an automatic over-the-air update. You will need to be a Qobuz subscriber already or sign up for a monthly or annual account to get Qobuz Connect.
It's currently unclear whether Arcam's other music streamers, such as the Arcam ST5 and the older ST60, will also get the Qobuz Connect update, but we will let you know as soon as we have further information.
MORE:
These are the best music streamers you can buy
And the best music streaming services
7 hidden settings on the WiiM Ultra to supercharge your listening experience
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.