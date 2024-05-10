Arcam takes the fight to Naim with two new all-in-one music streaming systems

Arcam created a bit of a stir when its new-look Radia Series of hi-fi separates launched in October last year. The range brought a fresh new design language for the brand and it got off to an absolute flyer with the A5 and A15 amplifiers and CD5 CD player all getting five stars at the hands of our review team.

And now at High End Munich 2024, the British company has taken the wraps of not one but three new additions to the range.

First up we have a pair of premium all-in-one music streaming systems set to give Naim’s Uniti range a run for its money. Both the Arcam SA45 (pictured above, £4499 / €4999) and SA35 (£2999 / €3499) feature Class G amplification, high-res audio support and run off Arcam’s latest streaming platform. They also include a switchable MC/MM phono stage for connecting a turntable and an HDMI ARC socket for hooking up a compatible TV.

You can even take advantage of a two-way aptX Adaptive Bluetooth module which allows you to stream music directly to the system or from the system to compatible wireless headphones.

The SA45 is the more powerful of the two streamers (180 watts vs 120 watts per channel into 8 ohms) and has a larger 8.8in high-resolution display versus the 6.5in display found on the SA35 (above). Both models support Bluetooth 5.2 and Dirac Live Room Correction; you get a mic and remote in the box to help with room calibration.

Not content with two new launches, the third new product to surface at High End Munich is the company’s flagship standalone music streamer, the ST25 (£1499 / €1799). Arcam claims it builds on the success of its ST60 model (which we gave five stars) and adds a new platform for digital audio and streaming, a redesigned power supply and an upgraded user interface.

The ST25 (above) features a 6.5in high-resolution display and connects to your home network via Arcam’s Radia set-up app. And you can take your pick from streaming options that include Apple Airplay, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Roon.

Interested? Well, the only bad news is that you’ve got a slight wait ahead as the Arcam SA45, SA35 and ST25 only go on sale in September. The plus side, of course, is it gives you more time to start saving!

