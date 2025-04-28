The award-winning Technics hi-fi system I use every day is still selling at its Black Friday price

If you are looking for a fantastic value, just add speakers system to elevate your home audio experience, then we would strongly recommend checking out the Technics SA-C600.

The system, which is a multiple year What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, is still selling for its Black Friday price at Richer Sounds. That means VIP Club members can grab the Technics SA-C600 for £689 – a £210 discount on its regular price.

If you’re not a VIP Club member don’t worry, all you have to do is sign up for a free account to take advantage of the discount.

Technics SA-C600: was £899 now £689 at Richer Sounds The Technics SA-C600 is a versatile, just add speaker system that ticks all the boxes, featuring all the streaming functionality you need, a built-in CD player and Phono MM for vinyl fans looking to connect a turntable..

The SA-C600 is one of the products we recommend in our best hi-fi systems buying guide. It’s also our current Product of the Year winner for the best systems category.

If those two facts alone weren’t enough to catch your eye, the SA-C600 is the system our editor (me) uses in his lounge every day.

Despite its low cost the amp features solid specifications. For streaming, the unit supports all the usual suspects including Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music. There’s also Bluetooth, Chromecast and AirPlay 2 functionality baked in.

Hi-res support up to 32-bit/384kHz is a welcome addition and its 30 watts per channel performance makes it surprisingly unfussy and means it will work well with most appropriately priced speakers.

But most importantly, the SA-C600 sounds great. During our checks the system uniformly offered an entertaining sound with expressive and punchy dynamics.

This, plus its increasingly stellar value, are the big reasons we continue to recommend it and stand by our reviewers’ conclusion:

“Usually, such systems are all about looks and features but Technics has shown that it is possible to add great sound into the mix. It is a really well-conceived product and fully deserves the What Hi-Fi? Awards wins that have followed. Highly recommended.”

If you want a stellar system that won’t break the bank we would wholeheartedly recommend the SA-C600 as a result, especially at its current price.

