Tribit has added to its arsenal of affordable, compact Bluetooth speakers with the new StormBox Mini Plus. It aims to be a small, portable and seriously affordable alternative to the major players in the Bluetooth speaker market.

Weighing in at a modest 545g, the StormBox Mini Plus is still heftier than the rival JBL Go 4 – in terms of its size and shape, think of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 or Wonderboom 4 and you'll be in the right sort of ballpark.

Despite its small size, Tribit promises an "immersive stereo sound" from its latest speaker thanks to twin 48mm full-range drivers, a single passive radiator and 12 watts of output power.

It also uses Tribit's 'Band Dynamic Range Control' technology in pursuit of "enhanced clarity and balance", promising a clear, dynamic stereo sound that truly brings music to life.

The new speaker offers Bluetooth 5.4 with support for the standard AAC and SBC codecs, while a 3.5mm aux input (aux isn't dead, hooray!) grants the option of using a physical connection to your given source player.

(Image credit: Tribit)

In terms of battery life, the new Tribit boasts up to around 12 hours of playtime at a reasonable volume, numbers which easily beat the 7-9 hours of the JBL Go 4 but fall just short of the 14-16 hours of life offered by the more costly JBL Flip 7 (tested at £130 / $150 / AU$170).

There's also an integrated microphone for making hands-free calls, while an IPX7 waterproof rating means the StormBox Mini Plus can withstand immersion in up to one metre of water for 30 minutes.

And the new speaker's party piece? Interactive LED lights which pulse in rhythm with the music and can be customised via the onboard Tribit App.

The Tribit Mini Plus is available in black, blue and green from Tribit for £30 / $40 €33 in black and £32 / $43 / €35 in green or blue finishes. Now that the JBL Go 4 generally sits at around £33, the Tribit has some decent competition at this affordable price point.

