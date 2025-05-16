Cyrus unveils 80 Series of full-width products for the first time ever

Cyrus Audio has done something it has never done before: made full-width products.

The British brand has been synonymous with its half-width chassis design, a hallmark of its identity for over four decades (see it in the '80s Cyrus One, the Cyrus 8a, the CDi...). That changes now as it has unveiled the Cyrus 80 Series of full-width products for the first time at High End Munich 2025.

Cyrus' well-regarded 40 Series of products launched in 2024 and marked a new beginning for the 40-year-old brand. The modern designs offered a fresh outlook and feel that moved the brand into the present day while still being recognisably Cyrus, thanks to that modernised half-width design. It helps also that the 40 ST streamer, 40 CD player and 40 AMP integrated all sounded fantastic for the money, gaining five stars across the board in our reviews.

Cyrus 40 ST music streamer (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Cyrus says the 80 Series is an extension of that 40 Series casework, and is said to offer "seamless integration of both 80 and 40 series products in your home audio system". The additional space in the full-width design has given the Cyrus engineering team "a much larger playground for them to really flex their design skills", as well as being able to incorporate the external power supply unit (the 40 PSU) in the 80 Series products, bringing the performance benefits with it.

Don't panic, though, says Chris Hutcheson, Head of Marketing. Cyrus isn't abandoning the half-width products they've always been attached to and many of the What Hi-Fi? team have long loved. The 80 Series is a "smart and logical expansion of the brand", says Hutcheson.

He says: “We have been and always will be renowned for our half-width product design, but the demands of the consumer are varied, and we recognise that there are some customers who prefer the full-width look and feel. The 40 series was created to reset the Cyrus brand; the 80 series is here to expand our appeal to music fans who have not considered us before purely because of the form factor of our products.”

(Image credit: Cyrus Audio)

There are three products in the 80 Series, starting with a streaming amplifier. The 80 AMP has the BluOS streaming platform at its heart, and features 150W per channel of Class A/B amplification. It also supports Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, is Roon Ready, and has an MM/MC phono stage inside. The illuminated dials, large touchscreen panel and colour display all look rather smart.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is an 80 PRE preamplifier, whic hhas the same BluOS networking streaming features as the AMP, and is designed to match the 80 PWR power amplifier. This model boasts Class A/B amplification rated at 200W per channel, and can also be used in mono mode, giving you 300W of bridged power.

You can see from the press photos that the full-width chassis is clearly the size of two 40 Series products, and the 40 CD player and 40 PPA phono stage can be used as part of the 80 Series, too.

(Image credit: Cyrus Audio)

The three new 80 Series products will launch in November. We're told that the price will be in the £5000 to £6000 range, putting it in direct competition with the likes of Naim, Linn and Hegel, says Cyrus.

The 40 Series' products are in the £3000-£4000 range; the 80 Series moves Cyrus further upwards in the premium hi-fi market. It's another bold move for Cyrus, and we're excited to find out if the 80 Series delivers even more of that incredibly musical, precise, punchy and entertaining sound we heard throughout the 40 Series products. Once we get over the shock of that full-width chassis, that is.

But that's apparently not the end of the surprises, either. Nick Clarke, Cyrus MD, says in the press release: "Also, this latest 'expansion' is far from the end – trust me, there’s still more to come!”

We can't begin to imagine what that could be.

MORE:

Read our Cyrus 40 ST and Cyrus 40 AMP reviews

High End Munich 2025 highlights: all the latest hi-fi news and launches

7 of the quirkiest and strangest pairs of speakers we saw at High End Munich 2025