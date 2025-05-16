Gryphon Audio honours 30 years of its best-selling power amplifier with the brand-new Antileon Revelation
The fifth-gen Antileon arrives in the Danish company's 40th year
Gryphon Audio Designs is celebrating two anniversaries this year – the 40th year of the company and the 30th year of its Antileon Series power amplifier. So it’s fitting that the Danish company has chosen High End Munich 2025 to show off its fifth-generation Antileon model.
The new Antileon Revelation is the latest evolution of Gryphon’s power amplification ethos, which was first epitomised in the 1991-released DM-100, with its dual-mono design, pure Class A circuit topology, high-current output and ability to drive virtually any speaker.
That DNA has run through Gryphon’s product line ever since, infused in the Antileon, Antileon Signature, Antileon Evo, and indeed today’s Antileon Revelation, which the brand says is “the finest amplifier ever to wear the Antileon nameplate”.
The latest version of the company’s best-selling power amplifier has quite the foundation on which to build, then, and the heritage is visually evident at least by the continuation of the Evo’s metalwork, with a large Gryphon sculpture now crowning the transformer cover. (Dare we say that it looks even more gorgeous than the recently reviewed Gryphon Audio Diablo 333 integrated, which we described recently as having "exceptional" build quality and a "luxury aura".)
But Gryphon is keen to convey that this is not merely an evolution of what has come before but actually a – yes – revelation, claiming that it “advances its predecessors’ considerable strengths, boasting thunderous, pitch-perfect bass, more extended and airy trebles and the grainless, palpable, three-dimensional midrange that only pure Class A output circuitry can deliver”.
As with all Gryphon power amps, both stereo and mono versions are available, delivering 160 and 180 watts per channel (RMS) of Class A power, respectively.
Inside each chassis are 40 high-current bipolar output transistors – identical to those used in the company’s flagship Apex – and 335,000uF of power supply capacitance per channel.
Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Two custom-wound 1500VA toroidal transformers (or four in mono pair set-ups) are fitted to each constrained-layer-damped, 90kg enclosure, while a third, independent power supply is dedicated to digital control circuitry.
Back panel connections have been upgraded, too, and now feature Gryphon’s latest, bespoke binding posts, while a pair of 20-amp AC connectors offer an improved pathway to the dual-mono topology.
The Gryphon Audio Antileon Revelation will be available later this year for €38,000 / $45,500 / AU$64,995.
MORE:
High End Munich 2025 highlights: streaming amplifiers, large high-end speakers and more exquisite hi-fi
7 of the quirkiest and strangest pairs of speakers we saw at High End Munich 2025
"A boron cantilever in a moving-coil cartridge priced below £1000... I think that’s pretty magic." Meet the driving force behind Ortofon's new MC X range
Becky is the managing editor of What Hi-Fi? and, since her recent move to Melbourne, also the editor of the brand's sister magazines Down Under – Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. During her 11+ years in the hi-fi industry, she has reviewed all manner of audio gear, from budget amplifiers to high-end speakers, and particularly specialises in headphones and head-fi devices. In her spare time, Becky can often be found running, watching Liverpool FC and horror movies, and hunting for gluten-free cake.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.