Sonos is raising its prices this year. The firm confirmed the move during its third-quarter earnings call with investors, Bloomberg reports.

It hasn't said which products will get more expensive, just that "some" will. This is as a result of the US' recently-imposed tariffs on Vietnam and Malaysia, where Sonos devices are made.

Recent rumours suggest the iPhone 17 could cost more than the iPhone 16. So Sonos might not be the only tech company affected by tariffs.

The price rise comes at a crucial time for Sonos. The firm is trying to win back customers following a disastrous 2024 which saw a botched app update that removed features while introducing bugs.

It also launched its disappointing Sonos Ace wireless headphones. Though it did finish the year on a high with the five-star Arc Ultra soundbar.

Sonos reported revenue of $344.8 million in the fiscal third quarter, beating analyst forecasts. The firm recently named Tom Conrad as CEO. Conrad had served as interim CEO since January, when previous CEO Patrick Spence resigned.

Sonos reportedly cancelled its first video streamer which was rumoured. But despite this – and despite not launching any products since the Arc Ultra and Sub 4 at the end of 2024 – the firm claims to have a product roadmap that stretches beyond next year.

Conrad said the firm was getting back to basics.

"We're returning to our founding principles of craftsmanship, customer-first design and innovation while advancing our vision of Sonos as a platform where hardware and software come together to deliver unique, seamless experiences," he said in a statement.

Sonos has focussed on software updates recently to fix the mobile app and add features to the Ace headphones that were missing at launch. One such feature is TrueCinema, which arrived a few weeks ago.

Price rises are never welcome, but Sonos products weren't cheap to begin with. Whether it makes the devices less appealing for consumers depends largely on how rival companies are affected by the tariffs.

We've contacted Sonos for comment and will update this if we hear back.

