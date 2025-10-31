Bose is making its SoundTouch smart speakers dumb – and won't compensate customers

The US firm will remove streaming smarts from its SoundTouch speakers in February 2026

A Bose SoundTouch 20 speaker on a bedside table with its remote control.
(Image credit: Bose)

If you own a Bose SoundTouch speaker, we have some bad news. The US firm will discontinue support for its SoundTouch wireless tech from February 2026, effectively turning models in the range into very expensive Bluetooth speakers.

SoundTouch enables certain Bose speakers to work in multi-room setups and to stream music from streaming services – a bit like Sonos. Models include the SoundTouch 10 and 20, the 300 soundbar, and the Series III devices.

In fact, we have been contacted by a reader who is exceptionally upset, having spent around £2000 on SoundTouch products specifically for their multi-room abilities. He is now looking at having to replace his entire system.

