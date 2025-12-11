Loewe announces that it will bring its premium, hand-built OLED TVs to the US in 2026

These pricey designer TVs are heading across the pond

Loewe Stellar 97-inch wall mounted in a modern living room.
(Image credit: Loewe)

The US has been spoilt for choice when it comes to OLED TVs, and it's about to get yet another option in the form of this luxury German brand.

Loewe, the company that hand-builds its TVs in Kronach, has announced that it will be expanding its operations into the US, with an official rollout expected to begin in January 2026.

It appears confident with its expansion into the US, with its owner and CEO, Aslan Khabliev, stating, "This U.S. debut marks not just an expansion, but the beginning of a long-term commitment to growth, innovation, and customer experience in one of the world’s most dynamic markets".

Considering that the brand currently sells a £30,000 97-inch OLED TV, this should come as no surprise.

