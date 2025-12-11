The US has been spoilt for choice when it comes to OLED TVs, and it's about to get yet another option in the form of this luxury German brand.

Loewe, the company that hand-builds its TVs in Kronach, has announced that it will be expanding its operations into the US, with an official rollout expected to begin in January 2026.

The design-focused AV brand, which recently launched a TV with a unique concrete-clad design (you can read our Loewe Stellar hands-on review here), will increase its presence at US-facing events, including an appearance at CES in a few weeks.

It hasn't confirmed any specifics regarding what it will bring to the US, and considering it has a full range of OLED and LCD TVs, as well as soundbars, subwoofers, speakers and, most recently, wireless noise-cancelling headphones, there is a lot to choose from.

We've reached out to Loewe to confirm if it plans on launching its full range of products, or a select lineup, in the US next year.

It appears confident with its expansion into the US, with its owner and CEO, Aslan Khabliev, stating, "This U.S. debut marks not just an expansion, but the beginning of a long-term commitment to growth, innovation, and customer experience in one of the world’s most dynamic markets".

Loewe's pricey portfolio will only appeal to a select demographic in the US, and it's targeting "discerning US consumers", according to the company's new General Manager for North America, Jeff Costello.

Considering that the brand currently sells a £30,000 97-inch OLED TV, this should come as no surprise.

However, with a confident approach and a potentially wide selection of products to bring into a new market, Loewe could win the hearts of American AV enthusiasts with deep pockets.

