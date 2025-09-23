Loewe is entering the fiercely competitive world of wireless over-ear headphones with the high-end Loewe Leo.

While the German brand is better known for its premium range of TVs, some of which come encased in concrete, the new Loewe Leo wireless headphones are billed as a "standalone hi-fi audio solution". With its high-end price tag, it aims to take on some of the biggest rivals in this corner of the market, including Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, Focal, Mark Levinson and more.

The Leo cans pack 50mm drivers with a diaphragm constructed using 'Olefin Composite Elastomer' (OCE), a lightweight and durable material which Loewe claims delivers "superior sound", with "clear vocals, detailed highs" and a "smooth, controlled bass".

High-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz is supported thanks to the LC3+ codec, and you can further customise the sound with the "Mimi Sound Personalisation" test in the Loewe app. We've experienced this feature before, and it tailors the audio to your specific hearing profile with a series of audio tests for a bespoke audio experience.

Bluetooth LE Audio, spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos, and multipoint connection are on board. Even an AI-powered live translation feature is available – it will be interesting to find out how this feature fares compared with the very hyped Apple Intelligence-powered AirPods Pro 3's live translation feature.

The Leo headphones feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, which adjusts the noise levels in real time according to your surrounding conditions. Battery life is a fairly impressive 65 hours with ANC switched off.

There are physical controls on the headphones, along with a tactile rotary control wheel around the earcap, and a USB-C port. There are two cables included in the box, one USB-C to USB-C, and USB-C to 3.5mm audio, so we are hopeful that lossless wired listening is on the cards – we have asked Loewe to confirm.

The headphones are designed with sustainability in mind, and elements can be repaired, replaced and upgraded to keep the headphones in play for many years to come. The Leo's construction features an anodised aluminium frame and real leather ear cushions; they can fold flat and come with a protective carrying case for portable use.

The Loewe Leo headphones are available in either Midnight Blue or Moonlight Beige finishes, and are priced at £1299 / €1299. At this high-end price, Loewe goes beyond the B&W Px8 and Apple AirPods Max, with stiff competition coming from two superb five-star rivals: the excellent new Focal Bathys Mg (£999 / $1299 / AU$2300) and the stunning T+A Solitaire T (£1200 / $1600 / AU$2160).

Loewe is clearly aiming right for the top with its first-ever wireless headphones, and we are curious to find out how they fare once we get a review sample.

