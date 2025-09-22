What would you spend £1000 / €1200 / $1500 on? A mahogany coffee table? Professional teeth whitening? An all-out holiday to the Caribbean? A week’s worth of rent in London?

How about a pair of wireless earbuds? That colossal sum is how much the Bang & Olufsen’s Beo Grace will set you back, with the luxury buds promising to be “the best-sounding and most intelligent earbuds the brand has ever created”. At that figure, you'd hope so.

Taking the same acoustic principles as found in Bang & Olufsen’s flagship Beoplay H100 over-ear headphones, the Beo Grace have been promised to deliver “unrivalled audio performance” thanks to their 12mm titanium drivers and advanced acoustic architecture.

The new buds employ ‘EarSense-powered’ Adaptive ANC, billed as being “four times” more effective than any previous B&O earbuds, tailoring noise cancellation in real time for a more personalised experience. The big-money in-ears are also furnished with Dolby Atmos’s take on spatial audio.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen Beo Grace)

The Beo Grace tease “optimal performance for extended periods” without compromising on comfort, boasting B&O’s updated oval ear tips for a better fit and seal. The big-money earbuds are dust and waterproof thanks to their IP57 rating, with an integrated nylon mesh that safeguards the driver from unwanted debris.

The Beo Grace promise up to 4.5 hours of playtime from the buds with ANC switched on, as well as up to 17 hours of life taking the charging case into account.

According to Bang & Olufsen's CEO Kristian Teär: “Beo Grace is more than a new product, it is a symbol of the century ahead… we are bringing our heritage of acoustic ingenuity into a form you can wear – a piece of design sculpture that ushers in a new era of wearable sound.”

The B&O Beo Grace will be available from 17th November, priced at £1000 / €1200 / $1500). The buds come in a standard aluminium finish, but if you want the full luxury experience, a bespoke leather pouch, available in black, red or grey, is also available for a further £250 / €300 / $400.

