Bang & Olufsen’s high-end Beoplay H100 are “the best pair of headphones” the brand has ever created

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled the Beoplay H100, its new flagship headphones. Designed to build upon the brand’s luxurious Beoplay H95, the H100 clearly has high ambitions, looking to set a new benchmark in the high-end headphones market. And naturally, there’s a lofty price tag to match.

Available directly from Bang & Olufsen from today, the Beoplay H100 will set you back £1299 / $1549, with pricing and availability in Australia to be confirmed. That’s no mere chunk of change, which, to be fair, should come as no surprise considering B&O's pedigree. That price tag is even higher than some of our favourite premium headphones, such as the five-star Mark Levinson No. 5909 (tested at £999 / $999), and nearly on par with the high-end T+A Solitaire T (tested at £1200 / $1600).

But what do you get for your hard-earned cash? Well, compared to its H95 predecessors, the Danish audio specialist claims that the H100 is improved in every aspect, which is a strong (and expected) start. At the heart of the H100, you’ll find a pair of 40mm custom-made titanium drivers, housed behind elegant aluminium grills. B&O aficionados will no doubt recognise the inspiration for this design, which echoes the company’s iconic Beolab 90 loudspeaker. As for its performance, expectations are high.

“Beoplay H100 is the best pair of headphones we have ever created,” says Bang & Olufsen Director of Technology, Neo Kaplanis. “Whether you are listening to your favourite music, having a phone call in a noisy environment, controlling the effect of the surrounding environment with active noise cancelling or audio transparency, H100 always delivers exceptional audio performance,” he continues.

In fact, the H100, according to the release, aims to deliver “the sound clarity and dynamic performance that you normally only hear on high-end loudspeakers”, with, reportedly, double the ANC performance of the Beoplay H95. Time will tell if that means that the H100 can hold its own against exceptional noise-cancelling headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony, but given its pedigree and asking price, we have tentatively high hopes.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

One of the H100’s other standout features is B&O's new EarSense technology, which purportedly tailors the sound to each user's unique fit in real-time, helping deliver 'Hi-Res' sound up to 24-bit/96kHz for the best listening experience possible.

As for its design, it appears to be every bit as premium and well-considered a product as you’d expect from a company that has consistently delivered iconic, timeless classics over its nearly 100-year-old history.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The H100 features a modular construction that embraces sustainability, with a rather alluring scratch-resistant, hardened glass touch interface adorning the earcups, complemented by precision haptic dials and tactile buttons for essential controls. The headphones have also been designed based on cradle-to-cradle principles, with user-replaceable parts which include the inner headband and earpad cushions. B&O also states that key components such as batteries and circuit boards can be easily replaced by their service team, potentially extending the product's lifespan.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The detachable inner headband itself is wrapped in knitted textile, which promises "all-day breathability and comfort”, while the earpad cushions are covered in soft lambskin leather. Available in three finishes – Infinite Black, Hourglass Sand, and our personal favourite, Sunset Apricot – each variant features aluminium accents, with the company drawing parallels to fine jewellery in its design approach.

On the battery life front, the H100 is quoted at up to 34 hours with ANC enabled, with a quick-charge feature providing up to five hours of playtime from a five-minute charge. The headphones also feature some intriguing power management features, including a low-power mode that extends standby time to 90 days when left outside their case. A "TrueTransparency" mode also aims to provide clear ambient sound when needed, while a "Quick Listen" feature allows users to quickly hear their surroundings by lifting an earcup or covering it with their palm.

Overall, there’s plenty of appeal based on what we’ve seen so far. While the H100's premium positioning and lofty price tag will likely limit its appeal to deep-pocketed B&O enthusiasts, we imagine the new Beoplay H100 will prove to be an intriguing alternative to the likes of rivals from T+A, Focal, Mark Levinson, Bowers & Wilkins and more.

MORE:

Best noise-cancelling headphones: ANC headphones for all budgets

Check out the best wireless headphones we recommend

Read our T+A Solitaire T review