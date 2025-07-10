Amazon Prime Day's home cinema deals have unearthed plenty of TVs, portable projectors and soundbars with huge discounts attached, but there has been a glaring lack of deals on proper home cinema gear.

However, there are savings if you're willing to dig deep, and we've found enough to build a full home cinema system that includes thousands of pounds worth of savings.

It includes the Product of the Year-winning VPL-XW5000ES 4K home cinema projector and TA-AN1000 AV amplifier, both courtesy of Sony, as well as a 5.1 surround sound system from Q Acoustics.

Combined, this system should cost £9473; however, through the power of Prime Day deals, we've managed to get that price down to £6577. That's a combined saving of £2896 – not bad if we do say so ourselves.

Let's start with the projector...

Sony VPL-XW5000ES (was £5999, now £3999)

(Image credit: Future)

You'll likely recognise this projector from our yearly Awards list, where it has scooped up the coveted Product of the Year title not once, not twice, but three times.

The VPL-XW5000ES is a 4K laser projector, offering up stunning visuals bursting with detail and rich, yet balanced colours. We especially approve of its superb black levels and expert handling of contrast, which creates a deeply engaging and three-dimensional image; it's truly a sight to behold.

This all comes bundled in a smart-looking chassis (available in either black or white), and while we wish the manual lens controls were a bit better, the good news is that once this projector is set up, you shouldn't have to touch them again.

The ultimate endorsement that we can give this projector is that it's currently plugged into our reference home cinema system, which should cement its status as a true reference product.

We gave this sensational Sony projector the full five stars at its launch price of £5999, but it can be yours for just £3999 thanks to this Richer Sounds deal. All you need to do is add it to your basket, in which £1000 will be automatically deducted from the price.

Save £2,000 Sony VPL-XW5000ES: was £5,999 now £3,999 at Richer Sounds The Sony VPL-XW5000ES has the honour of being our reference home cinema projector in our AV testing room. It's a detailed and expertly cinematic beamer, which can deliver impressive black depths and spectacular contrast, which is why we've bestowed it with multiple Product of the Year Awards. With £2000 slashed from the price tag, it's a spectacular choice for anyone looking to take advantage of a proper home cinema deal this Amazon Prime Day.

Sony TA-AN1000 (was £999, now £699)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Another Sony product that should be familiar to anyone au fait with our yearly Awards list, the TA-AN1000 is a superb home cinema amplifier, which is why we're delighted to see it on sale this Prime Day.

Usually £999, the TA-AN1000 is down to just £699, which is a steal considering the performance. We endorse this AV amp's ability to deliver punchy and impactful dynamics, alongside excellent detail and pace, resulting in an exciting cinematic sound.

It does a great job of creating an immersive soundscape, especially when you engage the 360 Spatial Sound mapping feature. This widens the sound, greatly upping the scale, though it does sacrifice some of the focus and directness of the sound as a result.

It features seven channels of amplification, meaning it can support up to a 7.1 or 5.1.2 system, depending on whether you have surround back speakers or Dolby Atmos toppers.

It includes a simple microphone-assisted calibration system, which does involve taking a few manual measurements, so you might want to find an Amazon Prime Day deal on a tape measure if you don't already have one.

Still, at £300 off the usual asking price at Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks Sound & Vision and Amazon, this amplifier will enhance any home cinema setup.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £300 Sony TA-AN1000: was £999 now £699 at Peter Tyson We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024. In short, it is an exceptional AV amplifier, now available at a brilliant price.



Q Acoustics 5040 5.1 (was £2475, now £1879)

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

Rounding off this system is the Q Acoustics 5040 5.1 Home Cinema package, a clean-looking and energetic-sounding surround sound system.

Combining the Award-winning 5040 floorstanding speakers with the 5010 passive standmount speakers, 5090 centre channel speaker and QB12 active subwoofer, the 5040 package is a five-star system that narrowly lost out to the Bowers & Wilkins 606/607 S3 system at the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

There is still plenty to like here, with a textured, crisp and energetic sound that puts you directly in the centre of the action. We especially approved of its ability to deliver cinematic audio packed with detail, with plenty of energy and pace to the sound, making it ideal for fast-paced action sequences and car chases.

We reviewed this system at £2475; however, you can scoop it up for just £1879 at Richer Sounds, a stellar saving of £596.

Save £596 Q Acoustics 5040 5.1 Home Cinema: was £2,475 now £1,879 at Richer Sounds This five-star surround sound speaker system includes everything you need to build a complete home cinema sound system. Headlined by the Award-winning 5040 floorstanders, the 5040 Home Cinema calls in the 5010 standmounters and QB12 subwoofer to complete the lineup, and the results are brilliant. Detailed, energetic and dynamic, this speaker system has it all.

MORE:

Find the best TV, AV and home cinema Prime Day deals here

Here are more home cinema deals on Amazon this Prime Day

More great TV deals to be had at Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is offering some home cinema bargains right now