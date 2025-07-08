Amazon Prime Day has already provided a flood of excellent home cinema deals; however, this one might take the cake.

The Hisense PL2 ultra short throw projector, which we awarded five stars earlier this year, is currently down to its lowest-ever price thanks to the Prime Day sales.

Originally launching for £1999, the PL2 can now be yours for just £1299 at Amazon; that's a jaw-dropping discount of £700. You'll also find this deal at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks Sound & Vision.

Hisense PL2 was £1999 now £1299 at Richer Sounds (save £700)

The Hisense PL2 follows up on the Award-winning PL1, and it delivers a similarly excellent picture performance. This second-generation model is brighter and features punchy yet balanced colours that impress across a wide range of content. We deemed it to be a great purchase at the full asking price, but this discount makes it an even more compelling replacement for your TV.

The entry-level model in Hisense's Laser Cinema series also happens to be the best projector that the company currently offers.

This ultra-short-throw model offers an up to 150-inch image via a single laser light system that's capable of reaching 2700 lumens. This makes it an ideal TV replacement, as using the PL2 shouldn't be troubled by the intrusion of ambient light.

Furthermore, it includes the Vidaa operating system, meaning support for a wide range of international and domestic streaming apps, including the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer, is built in.

As for the AV-specific features, you'll find HDR support in the form of HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

It might not be the best option for gamers, as neither of the two HDMI 2.1 sockets (nor the single HDMI 2.0) supports 4K/120Hz gaming; instead, you'll need to drop to 1080p to achieve 120Hz gameplay.

Picture-wise, we commended the PL2's balanced image, especially highlighting its natural colours and solid dark detail levels. The higher peak brightness compared to its Award-winning predecessor is also appreciated, and the punchy, rich colours can be an asset to animated content.

The PL2 isn't quite as impressive when it comes to sound, however, the eARC socket makes it a prime candidate to be paired with a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

If you're aiming for a cinematic experience at a scale that exceeds any of the currently available best TVs, then the Hisense PL2 is worth considering, especially at only £1299.

