The Amazon Prime Day deals are still rolling in, and we know how hard it can be to sift through the duds to find worthwhile products.

But don't fret! We have dragged our way through endless projector deals to bring you our recommendations to make sure you are getting the best bang for your buck.

You may well have spotted that quite a few of Hisense's projectors are on sale right now, including the Hisense PL2 and the Hisense PX3-Pro.

While both of them earned five stars during testing, the PL2 will likely suffice for the majority of home cinema fans.

The ideal model for movie lovers

For the average punter who is looking for an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector is upgrade their home cinema system, the Hisense PL2 is an easy recommendation especially at this all-time low price.

When we tested the PL2, we loved its balanced image, especially highlighting its natural colours and solid dark detail levels. The higher peak brightness compared to its Award-winning predecessor is also appreciated, and the punchy, rich colours can be an asset to animated content.

For streaming, the laser projector includes the Vidaa operating system. That means there's support for a wide range of international and domestic streaming apps, including the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer.

Like most projectors at this level, though, the PL2 doesn't impress quite as much in terms of audio quality with its built-in twin 15W sound system. We would recommend budgeting for a separate speaker system if you don’t already have one to compensate.

You can snag the projector at Amazon for £1299, lopping a whole £700 off its original price.

Hisense PL2 was £1999 now £1299 at Amazon (save £700)

This Hisense model is brighter and features punchy yet balanced colours that impress across a wide range of content. We deemed it to be a great purchase at the full asking price, but this discount makes it an even more compelling replacement for your TV.

A step up for gamers

For those looking for a projector that is more suited to gaming as well as watching movies, however, the Hisense PX3-Pro is also available at a decent discount.

"But why is this model better for gamers?" I hear you call out. For starters, it features two HDMI 2.1 inputs that can support gameplay up to 4K/120Hz. That means you can connect an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 to run to take advantage of the latest gaming features.

On top of that, there’s also the ability to play games in 1080p/240Hz. This will only appeal to PC gamers with very powerful graphics cards that can run games that fast, however.

Turning to picture quality, we say in our review: "The PX3-Pro’s handling of dark scenes is particularly excellent by UST standards, and in general its picture is a marked improvement on any other projector in its class we’ve tested."

It is certainly a step up from the PL2 in terms of price, even with this Prime Day deal, however. You can grab it for £2299 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, providing a saving of £200.

So, if you are craving a more than capable gaming projector, albeit for a higher price than the PL2, this model could be ideal for you. If not, the more affordable model is an easy recommendation for home cinema lovers.

Hisense PX3-Pro was £2499 now £2299 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

It's not quite as big a saving as seen on the PL2, but the PX3-Pro's enhanced feature set will absolutely appeal to gamers with HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K/120Hz.

