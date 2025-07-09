Getting the most out of Amazon Prime Day doesn't involve finding one great deal – it involves taking advantage of bundle offers so that you get discount upon discount, resulting in a Mega System Deal (I might trademark that).

And this Mega System Deal really is mega.

You see, lots of retailers (though not Amazon, as it happens) are offering discounts if you buy a Sony soundbar with a Sony TV. Some are then offering an extra discount if you add a Sony subwoofer.

And this is all on top of the deals that are already being offered on each individual product.

Also handy for this is that the Bravia Theatre Quad wireless Dolby Atmos speaker system counts as a soundbar for the purposes of this promotion.

Now, I personally felt that the Theatre Quad was a touch overpriced when it came out, and a little bass-light.

But £500 has been knocked off the price for Prime Day, and you can get another £500 discount if you buy it at the same time as a Sony TV.

The bass issue, meanwhile, can be solved through the addition of the excellent (so excellent that I own one) SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer, which is currently available from some retailers with a small discount when bought solo, or a big discount when bought with a 'soundbar' such as the Theatre Quad.

So, I have checked every retailer I use to see which deals they're offering, and found the best deal that bundles together the Award-winning Bravia 8 OLED with the Bravia Theatre Quad speaker system and SA-SW5 subwoofer.

This is a bundle that would have cost you £6197 when brand-new, and still costs £4334 from Amazon, where the bundle deals aren't available.

At Peter Tyson, though, this bundle will cost you just £3684.

That's a mammoth saving of £2513 on the launch price.

And the best thing is that, unlike every other retailer I tried, such as Richer Sounds and John Lewis, you don't have to do anything fancy with voucher codes to get this deal to work.

Simply add all three items to your basket and the discounts will be applied automatically. That's exactly what I did, as you can see in this image:

As you can see, the TV and subwoofer appear to be out of stock, but you can still place the order, which Peter Tyson suggests will be fulfilled. Given the savings, I think it's worth a little wait.

For what it's worth, Richer Sounds appears to have every product in stock, but ordering the bundle there will cost you £3947.

John Lewis, meanwhile, is charging £4044 for this awesome Holy Trinity.

I don't know about you, but I'd rather save the not-inconsiderable difference, even if that means waiting a while.

So, here are the links to the individual products. As I said, simply add each one to your basket and the bundle offers will be applied automatically.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80) 2024 OLED TV: was £2999 now £1709 at Peter Tyson (save £1290)

Lowest-ever price: £1709

The Sony Bravia 8 is a small but worthwhile upgrade on the Award-winning A80L, and it's now available with some heavy discounts. This is a great OLED TV that's balanced, immersive and even boasts good sound by TV standards. No wonder we proclaimed it the TV Product of the Year in our 2024 Awards.

Note that the price on page is £1899, but an extra 10% discount is applied when you add the TV to your basket.

Save £1,000 Sony Bravia Theatre Quad: was £2,499 now £1,499 at Peter Tyson While it was a little too pricey at launch, the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad delivers undeniably brilliant Dolby Atmos surround sound, and it does so in a fuss-free wireless setup. Acoustic Centre Sync means it will work in harmony with the Bravia 8 speakers as well, and all of the speaker system's controls will be integrated into the TV's menus.

The price on page is £1999, but an extra £500 will be discounted when added to the basket with the Bravia 8 TV.

Sony SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer: was £699, now £476 at Peter Tyson (save £223)

The Theatre Quad is best with a bit of a bass boost, which is exactly what this wireless subwoofer provides. It's a serious bit of kit, but easy to set up and flexible about placement.

The price on page is £626, but an extra £150 will be discounted when it's added to your basket along with the Theatre Quad.

