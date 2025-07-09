I built an incredible Sony OLED and Dolby Atmos home cinema by combining these brilliant Prime Day deals
Use discounts upon discounts to build a brilliant, super-neat home cinema system
Getting the most out of Amazon Prime Day doesn't involve finding one great deal – it involves taking advantage of bundle offers so that you get discount upon discount, resulting in a Mega System Deal (I might trademark that).
And this Mega System Deal really is mega.
You see, lots of retailers (though not Amazon, as it happens) are offering discounts if you buy a Sony soundbar with a Sony TV. Some are then offering an extra discount if you add a Sony subwoofer.
And this is all on top of the deals that are already being offered on each individual product.
Also handy for this is that the Bravia Theatre Quad wireless Dolby Atmos speaker system counts as a soundbar for the purposes of this promotion.
Now, I personally felt that the Theatre Quad was a touch overpriced when it came out, and a little bass-light.
But £500 has been knocked off the price for Prime Day, and you can get another £500 discount if you buy it at the same time as a Sony TV.
The bass issue, meanwhile, can be solved through the addition of the excellent (so excellent that I own one) SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer, which is currently available from some retailers with a small discount when bought solo, or a big discount when bought with a 'soundbar' such as the Theatre Quad.
So, I have checked every retailer I use to see which deals they're offering, and found the best deal that bundles together the Award-winning Bravia 8 OLED with the Bravia Theatre Quad speaker system and SA-SW5 subwoofer.
This is a bundle that would have cost you £6197 when brand-new, and still costs £4334 from Amazon, where the bundle deals aren't available.
At Peter Tyson, though, this bundle will cost you just £3684.
That's a mammoth saving of £2513 on the launch price.
And the best thing is that, unlike every other retailer I tried, such as Richer Sounds and John Lewis, you don't have to do anything fancy with voucher codes to get this deal to work.
Simply add all three items to your basket and the discounts will be applied automatically. That's exactly what I did, as you can see in this image:
As you can see, the TV and subwoofer appear to be out of stock, but you can still place the order, which Peter Tyson suggests will be fulfilled. Given the savings, I think it's worth a little wait.
For what it's worth, Richer Sounds appears to have every product in stock, but ordering the bundle there will cost you £3947.
John Lewis, meanwhile, is charging £4044 for this awesome Holy Trinity.
I don't know about you, but I'd rather save the not-inconsiderable difference, even if that means waiting a while.
So, here are the links to the individual products. As I said, simply add each one to your basket and the bundle offers will be applied automatically.
Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80) 2024 OLED TV: was £2999 now £1709 at Peter Tyson (save £1290)
Lowest-ever price: £1709
The Sony Bravia 8 is a small but worthwhile upgrade on the Award-winning A80L, and it's now available with some heavy discounts. This is a great OLED TV that's balanced, immersive and even boasts good sound by TV standards. No wonder we proclaimed it the TV Product of the Year in our 2024 Awards.
Note that the price on page is £1899, but an extra 10% discount is applied when you add the TV to your basket.
While it was a little too pricey at launch, the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad delivers undeniably brilliant Dolby Atmos surround sound, and it does so in a fuss-free wireless setup. Acoustic Centre Sync means it will work in harmony with the Bravia 8 speakers as well, and all of the speaker system's controls will be integrated into the TV's menus.
The price on page is £1999, but an extra £500 will be discounted when added to the basket with the Bravia 8 TV.
Sony SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer: was £699, now £476 at Peter Tyson (save £223)
The Theatre Quad is best with a bit of a bass boost, which is exactly what this wireless subwoofer provides. It's a serious bit of kit, but easy to set up and flexible about placement.
The price on page is £626, but an extra £150 will be discounted when it's added to your basket along with the Theatre Quad.
MORE:
Shop all Prime Day deals at Amazon
Richer Sounds: phenomenal prices on 2024 TVs while stock lasts
John Lewis: soundbar, Blu-ray and streaming deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.