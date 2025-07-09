Amazon Prime Day isn't great because it's an Amazon thing – it's great because it brings with it awesome deals right across the internet.

If you are an Amazon fan, then of course you can shop all Prime Day deals at Amazon, but even if you refuse to spend any money at Amazon, you can still get some brilliant deals.

In fact, avoiding Amazon is the best way to find great deals on serious home cinema kit, because a lot of that isn't sold on Amazon at all.

So, I have trawled all of my favourite non-Amazon retailers and found five awesome AV deals that can't be beaten by Bezos.

Below, you will find big discounts on two AV amplifiers, a wireless Dolby Atmos speaker package, a UST projector and a beautiful OLED TV.