Ignore Amazon Prime Day – I've picked the best home cinema deals from specialist retailers instead
Amazon Prime Day isn't all about Amazon, you know...
Amazon Prime Day isn't great because it's an Amazon thing – it's great because it brings with it awesome deals right across the internet.
If you are an Amazon fan, then of course you can shop all Prime Day deals at Amazon, but even if you refuse to spend any money at Amazon, you can still get some brilliant deals.
In fact, avoiding Amazon is the best way to find great deals on serious home cinema kit, because a lot of that isn't sold on Amazon at all.
So, I have trawled all of my favourite non-Amazon retailers and found five awesome AV deals that can't be beaten by Bezos.
Below, you will find big discounts on two AV amplifiers, a wireless Dolby Atmos speaker package, a UST projector and a beautiful OLED TV.
Sony TA-AN1000 was £999 now £699 at Peter Tyson (save £300)
We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024. In short, it is an exceptional AV amplifier, now available at a brilliant price.
Price check: £699 at Richer Sounds, £699 at Sevenoaks
Hisense PL2 was £1999 now £1299 at Sevenoaks (save £700)
The Hisense PL2 follows up on the Award-winning PL1, and it delivers a similarly excellent picture performance. This second-generation model is brighter and features punchy yet balanced colours that impress across a wide range of content. We deemed it to be a great purchase at the full asking price, but this discount makes it an even more compelling replacement for your TV.
Price check: £1349 at Richer Sounds, £1299 at Peter Tyson
While it was a little too pricey at launch, the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad delivers undeniably brilliant Dolby Atmos surround sound, and it does so in a fuss-free wireless setup. While it's a little lean when it comes to bass, this £500 saving means you could factor in adding the SA-SW5 subwoofer, which is currently £626 at John Lewis and is available with £150 cashback if bought at the same time as the Theatre Quad system.
Price check: £1999 at Sony, £1999 at Sevenoaks, £1999 at Peter Tyson, £1999 at Richer Sounds
Denon AVC-X3800H AVR was £1499 now £1099 at Sevenoaks (save £400)
The Denon AVC-X3800H is a class AV receiver. It earned five stars from us, as well as a much-coveted Product of the Year Award in 2022 for Best Home Cinema Amplifier. This is a great opportunity to bag it without such a hefty price tag – though we do think the Sony TA-A1000 further up is a better buy right now.
Price check: £1099 at Peter Tyson, £1099 at Richer Sounds
LG OLED65G4 was £3299 now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £1500) and get a free soundbar
The 65-inch LG G4 is a fantastic OLED TV that we happily awarded five stars to when we first got our hands on it. That's down to its brilliantly bright picture, stellar gaming features and general improvements across the board. Not only is Richer Sounds selling the TV for less than anyone else, it's throwing a soundbar into the bargain, too.
Price check: £1699 at John Lewis
