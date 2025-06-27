Amazon Prime Day 2025 is rapidly approaching, which means we’re expecting a number of audio and home cinema deals to land in the not-too-distant future.

But, if you don’t want to wait for the main event and need a new soundbar, pair of wired headphones, or an awesome wireless speaker now, then we have some good news.

Our team of expert editors have trawled the internet to find the best deals currently available, to help you save your hard-earned cash.

Every deal on this list has been chosen by one of our editors, so it's a product they would personally recommend at a discounted price they have no issue paying.

As always, we’ll be running this column next Friday, so if there’s a specific category or product you want us to keep an eye on, then let us know in the comments section of this page, or get in touch on our forum and social media pages.

With that out of the way, these are the four hi-fi and home cinema deals our experts recommend this week.

One of our managing editor’s favourite pairs of wired headphones

Save £105 Grado RS1x: was £800 now £695 at Peter Tyson The Grado RS1x aren’t cheap, even with this deal. But if you’re a serious music fan in the market for a top pair of wired headphones, these are the ones our managing editor, Becky Roberts, recommends. With a hefty £105 off, you’ll be treated to a well-made set of cans that should last for years to come. She also personally attests to their audio quality, having used them as her go-to home set.

Need more information? Read our full Grado RS1x review

Affordable cans that make all the right noises

Five stars Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ears was £49 now £33 at Amazon (save £16)

If the Grados are a little too rich for your blood, then you will want to check out deputy editor, Andy Madden’s, recommended deal, which lets you pick up the great value, five-star Sony WH-CH520 at a fantastic price. Though they sacrifice ANC, you won’t find a better-sounding pair of wireless headphones this cheap – we know because we’re constantly trying and failing to do so.



Deal price applies to black and white finishes

Deal also available at John Lewis

Need more information? Read our Sony WH-CH520 review

A tiny soundbar that packs a punch

Save £200 Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £499 now £299 at Amazon It hasn't been the best week for home cinema deals. When we checked the price histories of most of the products we’ve spotted, they were cheaper previously. But if you want a soundbar, our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, has one strong recommendation: the Sonos Beam (Gen 2). For your money, you’ll get one of the best value, small Dolby Atmos soundbars money can buy at a decent, albeit not the best ever, price.

Need more information? Read our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

A big saving on one of our hi-fi and audio editor’s recommended wireless speakers

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Audio Pro C20 was £450 now £359 at Currys (save £91)

If you want an Award-winning wireless speaker that can deliver excellent audio, swish looks and a hefty discount, then our hi-fi and audio editor strongly recommends the Audio Pro C20. Featuring excellent streaming support and good connectivity options, the speaker ticks all the boxes for music fans on the hunt for a one-box solution.

Need more information? Read our Audio Pro C20 review

