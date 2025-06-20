Looking for a great deal on a new bit of home cinema or hi-fi to get your weekend off on the right foot?

Then you’re in the right place, as our team of experts has created this guide detailing our favourite deals that are live right now.

These include handpicked discounts on everything from an Award-winning Samsung Dolby Atmos system, to an amazing saving on five-star B&W wireless headphones.

Every single deal has been checked and vetted by one of our experts to make sure it's a product we are happy to recommend and that the discount is a good one.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for here, make sure to keep an eye on What Hi-Fi?’s homepage and social media channels – we’re always sharing deals we recommend, and the ones best avoided.

Also, put this time on a Friday in your diary, as this feature is the first entry in our new Deals of the Week column. We’ll be publishing a fresh entry, full of our editors’ up to the minute deals picks, every Friday.

With all that out of the way, here are this week’s top hi-fi and home cinema deals.

Five-star wireless headphones from a hi-fi heavyweight

Need more info? Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e review

We strongly recommend this muscly little stereo amp deal

NAD D 3020 V2: was £399 now £299 at amazon.co.uk If you want a tiny, but powerful stereo amp then our experts would urge you to consider this NAD D 3020 V2. For just shy of £300 you’ll get a reliable, desk-friendly amp with all the connectivity and muscle you’ll need to drive even the most demanding of compact speakers, thanks to its atypical 30W per channel, class D amplification.

Need more info? Read our full NAD D 3020 V2 review

A top saving on a wireless Dolby Atmos system

Samsung HW-Q990D: was £1,699 now £745 at Amazon Thanks to the arrival of the new Q990F, Samsung’s 2024, Award-winning Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar system has had its price slashed to the point it’s nearly half price. If you want a system that can offer room-filling Dolby Atmos audio, without the faff of cables running everywhere, this wireless system is an excellent choice.

Need more info? Read our full Samsung HW-Q990D review

This week's wild card

LG OLED55B4 : was £649 now £579 at John Lewis The LG B4 is the only deal on this list for a product we haven’t fully reviewed. But factoring our positive experience with the step up LG C4 model, we’re happy flagging it to you. While this does mean it's a bit of a gamble, you don’t see OLEDs this cheap very often. So, if you’re on a strict budget and insist on your next TV being an OLED, this is pretty much your only option right now.

Need more info? Check out our opening impressions of the LG B4

A great deal on already great value floorstanders

Q Acoustics 5050: was £1,299 now £1,169 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Is £130 a huge saving on £1000 speakers? No. But if you want a great value set of floorstanding speakers we’ve tried, tested and recommend, then this is the best deal available right now. For your money you’ll get a solid set of floorstanders capable of delivering strong dynamics with impressive levels of bass. They're slightly fussy, as the 5050s do require careful partnering to truly shine, but get that right (read our review for details) and they're a winner.

Need more info? Read our Q Acoustics 5050 review

