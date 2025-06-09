Happy Monday and welcome to the latest entry into our weekly Rewind news digest, where our team of hi-fi and home cinema experts explain all the latest top stories you need to know about.

It was another hectic seven days for the team, with us delivering our final verdict on big name products, including Bang & Olufsen’s latest Bluetooth speaker, and sneaking past company watchdogs to get an early look and listen with the successor to a repeat Award-winner.

Here’s everything you need to know.

B&O’s latest Bluetooth offers decent bang for your buck

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

2025 has been a great year for Bluetooth speakers, thanks to the launch of the five-star JBL Flip 7 and JBL Charge 6.

Last week, Danish design and audio powerhouse Bang & Olufsen looked to get in on the action with its latest Beosound A1 (3rd Generation).

And while we found plenty to like about the tiny, beautifully crafted speaker during testing, its higher price made it slightly difficult to recommend. Hence its four star rating and our reviewers’ verdict:

“You can buy larger, more powerful alternatives for a lower price, but its excellent build quality and notable sonic talents make the stylish Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) a tempting proposition.”

Read our full Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (3rd Generation) review

We had an opening look at Ruark’s latest desktop speakers

Ruark Audio’s MR1 line of tiny speakers will be a familiar sight to any regular What Hi-Fi? reader.

This is because both the first generation Ruark Audio MR1 and subsequent Ruark Audio MR1 MK2 were repeat Award-winners and a common sight in our best speakers buying guide during their heyday.

But, it’s no secret the MK2 has begun to show its age. Which is why we were delighted to see the company launch a new Ruark Audio MR1 MK3 speaker last week. And having rushed past the crowds to get an opening look and listen to it, you can colour us impressed.

Featuring a wealth of technical upgrades, including a new driver design, and the same beautiful, retro, wood finish we loved on past models, there’s a lot to like about the new MR1 MK3.

Here’s hoping it continues to deliver the goods when we get it into our listening rooms for the proper What Hi-Fi? review treatment.

Read our in-depth Ruark Audio MR1 MK3 preview

Elipson’s new speakers want to please hi-fi and home cinema fans

(Image credit: Elipson)

Last week Elipson unveiled its new Prestige Facet II speaker series, claiming the new line is perfect for hi-fi and home cinema fans.

The series sits at the affordable end of the French audio firm’s portfolio and consists of three floorstanders (2.5-way 14F, 3.5-way 24F and 3-way 34F), two standmounts (2-way 6B and 8B), two centre channels (11C and 14C), a Dolby Atmos module (5AT), a surround-sound speaker (7SR) and an LCR (14LCR).

This means they can be combined to create a variety of surround-sound configurations, including Dolby Atmos.

Read the full story: Elipson’s Prestige Facet II speaker series flies the flag for both hi-fi and Dolby Atmos home cinema

Beyerdynamic launched new open back headphones

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Beyerdynamic is a brand with a long history in the open-back headphone space, which is why we were excited to see it unveil the new DT 990 PRO X last week.

On paper, the open back headphones have a lot going for them, featuring a detachable cable design and new driver tech.

The new Stellar 45 driver is quoted as being capable of delivering a 5-40kHz frequency response and “industry leading” levels of analytical precision, according to Beyerdynamic.

We’re yet to see the new headphones in the flesh, but considering the firm’s track record in the space and our experience with their closed back Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X sibling, we’re taking the claims seriously.

Read the full story: Beyerdynamic’s new studio headphones are gunning for analytical precision

Hisense has new tiny 4K projector

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense has developed a strong track record in the coffee-table and UST projector space, with its PL2 earning five stars in May.

Which is why the announcement of its smallest 4K, portable projector to date turned some heads last week.

The catchily named Hisense M2 Pro Smart Mini Projector certainly lives up to its name, measuring in at an outright miniscule 19 x 22 x 23cm (7.6 x 8.6 x 9.1") and weighing just 3.9kg – making it just about light enough to take camping.

Despite the small dimensions it has some impressive specifications. Highlights include Hisense's proprietary Triple Laser technology, a decent 1300 lumens peak brightness – which should make it usable outdoors, based on our experience – and 200-inch maximum projection size.

Read the full story: The M2 Pro is Hisense's smallest portable 4K projector yet

