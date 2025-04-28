New Bowers and Wilkins wireless headphones, a levitating turntable and some exclusive interviews with heavy hitters in the wireless audio space.

These are just some of the things our hi-fi and home cinema experts covered last week. On the off-chance you missed our original coverage, we’ve created a fresh entry for our weekly Rewind column.

In it we once again detail all the top hi-fi and home cinema stories to break over the past week, making it quick and easy for you to stay apprised of all the important developments.

Here’s what you need to know.

B&W’s latest wireless headphones are excellent

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The wireless headphone market is one of the most competitive around right now, with a number of awesome new sets passing through our listening rooms over the past four months.

Last week, this trend continued with the launch of the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3. Featuring an iconic, classy design, the new wireless headphones seriously impressed our reviewers.

Technical highlights include completely re-engineered 40mm drivers, improved ANC powers and much improved wireless connectivity, with near flawless codec support.

It was their sound that won us over most though. During our tests the Px7 S3 delivered a full-bodied sonic character, with impressive levels of textural insight. As we said in our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review:

“B&W’s follow-up to the five-star Px7 S2e has been a resounding success. Matching their predecessors’ overall appeal was never going to be easy, but the Px7 S3’s powerfully entertaining sonic performance and refined design make them an elite contender in a crowded marketplace.”

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review

We’re a few years off a key milestone for wireless audio

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Wireless is still a dirty word to some hi-fi fans. There are multiple reasons why, but stream quality is one of the most common.

Which is why last week our experts caught up with Qualcomm, one of the biggest headphone and mobile audio chip makers in the world, to discuss the future of codecs and wireless audio in general.

During the chat we learned more about the firm’s latest wi-fi chips, which are set to appear on a wealth of new headphones. But more importantly the company gave us a timeline for when we’ll finally reach a key milestone for wireless audio quality.

Specifically, that it believes it will be able to offer fully scalable, 24-bit/192kHz audio wirelessly “in a few years time”.

Read the full story: Here's how the ultimate hi-res wireless audio experience could be just a few years away

Audio-Technica special edition turntable looks like something special

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

How do you make something as cool as vinyl even cooler? Last week Audio-Technica came up with one awesome way to answer that question, unveiling its new levitating Hotaru turntable.

Levitation not enough to get you interested? It also glows with hypnotising colours as it plays, making it as much a work of art as it is a turntable, based on the press pictures we’ve seen.

Specifically, the limited edition unit combines a magnetic levitation technology with an immersive lighting system that responds to music playback. Meaning it can quite literally read the room.

The only slight issue is that you will have to act fast and have fairly deep pockets if you want to get one. Audio-Technica is only set to make 1000 units, which will retail for $9999.

Read the full story: Audio-Technica’s levitating Hotaru turntable also glows with hypnotising colours

We took a trip down memory lane with Yamaha

(Image credit: Future)

Yamaha has been around for quite a long time, with legend telling the firm started in 1887 when founder Torakusu Yamaha repaired a broken reed organ.

Since then it has grown into one of the biggest players in home cinema and AV, amongst other things. We know that because we’ve reviewed its products for the best part of the past half-century.

Which is why our global technical editor Ketan Bharadia and senior staff writer Lewis Empson leapt at the chance to take a tour of the Yamaha museum in Japan last week.

During their adventure, the two uncovered a wealth of hi-fi and home cinema gems – some of which even we’d forgotten about!

Read the full story: Taking a stroll down Innovation Road: the 10 best hi-fi and home cinema products we saw at Yamaha's museum

