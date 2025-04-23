Audio-Technica has revealed the Hotaru – a rather eye-catching limited-edition turntable that combines the wonders of magnetic levitation technology with an immersive lighting system that responds to music playback.

Making its debut at Milan Design Week, the turntable – whose name translates to "firefly" in Japanese – is limited to just 1000 units worldwide, with a substantial $9999 price tag to match. UK and Australian prices have yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

Its exclusivity, combined with the fact that we haven’t tested it in person, means it’s unlikely to make our list of the best turntables any time soon, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worthy of your attention.

The Hotaru's most striking feature is its magnetically suspended upper section, which floats above the base. While it’s by no means the first turntable to rely on the wizardry of magnets to achieve levitation, it does appear to be the first offering that goes beyond simply suspending the platter alone. Instead, the entire upper assembly floats in mid-air, including the tonearm and motor mechanism.

Looks aside, this design, according to the company, also serves to isolate the critical components from both internal and external vibrations, with the aim of delivering enhanced playback accuracy and detail. The floating structure is crafted from translucent acrylic, housing a belt-drive system beneath its elegant profile.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

If defying gravity wasn’t enough, there’s also an integrated lighting system offering three distinct illumination modes. Listeners can choose from 20 different static colour palettes, a Gradation Mode that smoothly transitions between colours, or the reactive Link Mode where lighting responds dynamically to the music's rhythm.

The Hotaru's aluminium base features solid brass feet for additional stability while also housing the integrated speaker system. Audio output comes from dual 63.5mm full-range drivers paired with 19mm tweeters, covering a frequency range of 60Hz to 20kHz.

For those seeking expanded connectivity with dedicated speakers, the turntable also includes standard RCA line outputs and a subwoofer connection for enhanced low-end response. Other tech specs include a DC servo motor with both 33⅓ and 45 RPM playback capabilities, a static balanced straight carbon tonearm, and a specially selected VM stereo cartridge.

If that all sounds like the perfect addition to your set-up, you’ll be pleased to hear that advance reservations are now open until 30th May, with deliveries expected from October.

As for some context, you can nab something like the 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Vertere DG-1 S/Magneto or Technics SL-1300G for less than half the price – though neither one will scratch your very niche itch for RGB-infused levitation.

