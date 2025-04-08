Audio-Technica's limited edition gold turntable is the perfect excuse to go shopping this Record Store Day
Available in US stores only
If you needed any more reason to get yourself to your local independent record shop this Saturday for Record Store Day, how about this? It's a limited-edition gold turntable made by Audio-Technica, and it's only available in record shops this RSD.
The AT-LP60XBT-GB is available "in limited units at independent brick and mortar stores across the US", according to Audio-Technica.
You can find a participating retailer here.
We asked Audio-Technica how many units would be available, but it declined to say.
It was keen to stress its support of independent record shops.
“This exclusive release for independent record stores is a way to encourage record enthusiasts to support the brick-and-mortar shops that are the backbone of the vinyl community," said Kurt Van Scoy, Vice President of Products, Business Alliances, and Marketing at Audio-Technica.
"Independent record stores play a vital role in preserving the culture of vinyl, and we are honoured to contribute to this initiative, reminding music lovers of their continued importance."
The AT-LP60XBT-GB is a modified version of the AT-LP60XBT. Despite only scoring three stars in our review, it's touted as Audio-Technica's best-selling turntable.
Priced at $199 (around £155 / AU$330), it's actually cheaper than the standard AT-LP60XBT, at some retailers, at least.
It's identical to the AT-LP60XBT apart from the gold finish. That means you get the same built-in, switchable phono stage and Bluetooth for connecting wirelessly to wireless headphones or a wireless speaker.
We enjoyed its simplicity and its nice balance, but we found that it felt a bit cheap and that its sound could use more detail.
Still, if it gets people into independent record stores, we're all in favour.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
