Rega's Planar 3 Eco Special is an eco-friendly turntable with a £200 discount but the same five-star performance

Rega doesn't do deals, but this is as close as you'll get to a proper discount on the Award-winning five-star Planar 3 turntable.

Usually available for £695 (without cartridge), you can now get your hands on a limited Rega Planar 3 Eco Special for just £499 at Rega dealers – the lowest price we've seen for a Planar 3 in years. So what is the Eco Special and how can you get one?

Two years ago, Rega launched a Green Grade initiative, which involves repurposing parts that are cosmetically damaged and using them in limited edition 'Eco' models. This is done in a bid to reduce waste and not let these damaged parts that can't be reworked to 'A' grade standard end up in landfill.

The Planar 1 and Planar 1 Plus were the first turntables to be available as part of this Green Grade initiative, and now it's the turn of the Rega Planar 3 to get the eco-friendly treatment.

The £499 Rega Planar 3 Eco Special uses the same RB330 tonearm, 12mm glass platter, plinth and more as the usual Planar 3, but there are some small deviations from the standard model.

The big change is that this model will feature the rather lovely aluminium plinth finish that we've first (and so far only) seen on the brilliant Planar 3 RS Edition. There will be some small imperfections in this finish, granted, which is why it is being repurposed for this model.

In addition, the Eco model won't come with a cartridge included, there is no 'P3' logo silk-screening on the plinth, and it will feature a clear dust cover with the Rega ECO lid badge.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Rega)

Rega says the Planar 3 Eco Special will feature some "minor cosmetic marks or scratches" – these can be on the plinth, lid, platter or tonearm – but the Planar 3's five-star performance should remain intact and uncompromised, as these Green Grade decks still undergo the same stringent tests as all 'A' grade Planar turntables would.

As with all Rega turntables, the Eco version will also include a lifetime limited warranty.

You'll have to supply your own cartridge, and naturally Rega recommends its own Nd3 that we tested our review sample with, but this is a near-£200 saving on a class-leading turntable – making the Planar 3 available at a price level we've not seen in many years.

If you're happy to live with some minor imperfections in the finish in exchange for an Award-winning performance, this could be worth checking out if you're in the market for a new turntable.

The Rega Planar 3 Eco Special for £499 is available at all Rega dealers, but these are available in limited quantities, so don't wait on your decision for too long.

MORE:

Peruse our list of the best cartridges we've tested

Rega Planar 3/Nd3 vs Rega Planar 3 RS Edition: what are the differences between the two five-star turntables?

Our pick of the best turntables we recommend across all budgets

Clearaudio brings luxury hi-fi pedigree to a wider audience with its competitively priced turntable