Orange Amps has officially launched the O Turntable, its first record player. The iconic British guitar amplifier brand teased it in a Facebook post on Record Store Day earlier this year, but now it has released the full details.

Orange started in the 1960s making guitar valve amplifiers before setting up Orange Studios, which played host to Stevie Wonder, Fleetwood Mac, the Bee Gees and Tom Jones, among other acts.

It now makes all kinds of amps for musicians, as well as branching out to more consumer audio products, such as noise-cancelling headphones, Bluetooth speakers and a distinct amp-and-speakers Pyramid system.

And now it has the O Turntable, which you can see below in full motion.

As you can see, Orange's DNA runs throughout, including its swinging sixties Voice of the World crest.

The O Turntable is UK-built and it perhaps doesn't take too long to guess which renowned Essex-based turntable brand has helped in manufacturing this deck.

The 23mm high-mass phenolic platter with flywheel effect promises smooth rotation and tighter speed stability, and while a 24V low-noise synchronous motor, custom PCB and aluminium pulley system are all aimed at minimising vibration.

The turntable has a built-in moving magnet phono stage, which makes it easier to plug into various audio systems. A moving magnet cartridge comes fitted, while the pre-set bias, a push-fit counterweight and auto-bias tonearm all mean the deck is ready to play straight out of the box with no tweaking required.

The O Turntable is available now in a gloss white finish and costs £499 / $699 (around AU$1250), which is about £100 more than the five-star Rega Planar 1 Plus. You can buy the new deck direct from Orange worldwide (from late July in the USA) and from Richer Sounds, Selfridges and Harrods in the UK.

