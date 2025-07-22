Pro-Ject's E1.2 turntable aims to deliver "beautiful analogue sound" from an affordable, plug-and-play design

Pro-Ject has revealed a new entry-level record player, with the aim of delivering "a simple, well-made turntable that puts analogue sound first."

The Pro-Ject E1.2 is a fully manual, stripped-down turntable that focuses on getting the basics right for an affordable price.

The E Line is one of Pro-Ject's most affordable ranges, sitting below the T1 Evo and Debut ranges from which we've rated plenty of Pro-Ject decks highly.

There are no fancy features like Bluetooth or a built-in phono stage here. There are updates over the previous E1 model – a new platter and a new cartridge – but the main aim of the E1.2 is to be as plug-and-play as possible and offer a "sound-first" entry-point to vinyl replay.

The new Pro-Ject E1.2 swaps out the ABS polymer platter of the older model for a 730g aluminium die-cast platter.

The solid CNC-machined platter is made from a rigid composite fibre and is engineered to ensure there are no hollow spaces inside to minimise vibrations that could affect vinyl playback.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

It features a built-in ring of TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) damping – a design element we've seen in its five-star Debut Evo 2. This update brings improved rotational stability as well as further minimising unwanted vibrations.

The sub-platter is a glass-reinforced ABS design that promises improved speed, accuracy and lower resonance.

The 8.6-inch aluminium tonearm features a carbon-reinforced stiff headshell and a heavy-mass gimbal bearing for smooth movement. It comes fitted with a Pick it MM E cartridge – Pro-Ject has pre-adjusted the tracking force and anti-skating from the factory, so that the E1.2 is ready to play right out of the box with the correct settings.

It's a belt-driven design that features electronic speed switching for 33 1/3 and 45 RPM with the help of a single button, making it easy to use.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The E1.2 has a typically minimal design and is available in high-gloss black, satin white or walnut finishes, and a dust cover lid is supplied as standard. It is available to buy now and costs £249 / €329.

Pro-Ject is no stranger to offering superb-value turntables: its Primary E deck (between £199 and £229) has been our budget Award-winner for many years, delivering enjoyable vinyl performance from a well-built starter design. It's a model that we always recommend over cheaper suitcase-style models that line the high street.

We'll be getting a review sample of the E1.2 in for testing, so stay tuned for a full review in due course.

