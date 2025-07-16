Lumin's flagship U2X network transport promises a "new benchmark in digital audio streaming"
With extensive hi-res file support and multiple digital outputs
Network transports are having a bit of a moment. It is widely understood that music streamers integrate a DAC – but what if you already have a perfectly good (or very good indeed) DAC in your hi-fi system chain and just want to add streaming powers without doubling up?
That's where a network transport, also referred to as a streaming transport or network streaming bridge, comes in. We've recently tested the Lumin U2 Mini and Lindeman Limetree Bridge II to great five-star success, and high-end streaming specialist Lumin has just announced a new flagship network transport in the form of the U2X.
Featuring key technologies derived from the company's flagship X1 streamer, the new U2X promises to "meet the demands of audiophiles seeking pristine sound quality and seamless functionality".
The U2X supposedly delivers a "significant boost" in processing power over its predecessor (U1X) thanks to its use of its most advanced, high-speed System-on-Chip processor, which was launched in 2022.
This allows for better real-time handling of high-resolution files and enhanced upsampling, as well as future-proofing.
Also included is a high-precision 10MHz clock, which allows the U2X to be used as either a master or slave clock through its 10MHz single input and two outputs.
This unusual feature (at this price level) is useful if your system includes external master clocks or multiple digital devices that require precise synchronisation, allowing one unit to dictate the timing for the other units.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Lumin says this helps to "enhance audio accuracy and fidelity," as well as minimise jitter by ensuring all devices are working with a consistent timing reference.
The Lumin U2X's file support is extensive: it supports up to 32-bit/768kHz hi-res PCM audio files and native DSD512 playback, alongside DSD256 up/down sampling; even MQA files are on the menu.
Thanks to UPnP compatibility, the U2X can access your digital audio library stored locally on connected NAS drives. Streaming features include support for Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect and KKBOX, as well as TuneIn internet radio and AirPlay. It is also Roon Ready and Audirvana certified.
In terms of digital outputs, the Lumin U2X offers a single optical, two coaxial (RCA and BNC sockets) and AES-EBU connections. Standard Ethernet and optical fibre network ports are available.
One of the three available USB ports is isolated from the noisy network, while the other two are free for music storage.
All streaming features and connected music libraries can be managed by the comprehensive Lumin app, which has also been updated to offer simpler view options on your smart device.
As with Lumin's other flagships, the U2X and its accompanying external power supply are housed in a chassis that is CNC-machined from a solid block of aluminium, with thick walls that provide ultimate rigidity and isolation from unwanted interference.
The low-noise external supply separates the digital processing elements from the analogue components, while also maintaining a clean signal path for 'optimal' sonic performance.
The Lumin U2X is available from August, priced at £8995 / $9990 / AU$18,200.
MORE:
Read our Lumin U2 Mini review
We asked hi-fi engineers what makes a music streamer sound great – and it's about much more than just chipsets
Best DACs 2025: USB, desktop and portable digital-to-analogue converters
Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat Jolene away from spinning records.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.