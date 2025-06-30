Topping has unveiled its latest hi-res DAC, the DX5 II. Billed as a compact powerhouse that can also act as a preamplifier and headphone amp, the new unit promises plenty of performance at a price that significantly undercuts some of the best DACs around.

The DX5 II's DAC stage is built around twin ESS Technology ES9039Q2M DAC chips, employing the latest Hyperstream IV architecture to deliver what Topping claims is "ultra-low-noise and exceptional dynamic range".

Each chip works independently across distinct signal channels, lowering noise and improving channel separation and dynamics, while being capable of handling PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside DSD512.

The DX5 II sports a host of physical connections, too, including three digital inputs – USB, coaxial and optical – plus balanced XLR and single-ended RCA outputs.

For listening with headphones, the four-channel DX5 II offers balanced XLR, balanced 4.4mm and single-ended 6.35mm connections, while wireless headphone convenience is also catered for via LDAC, aptX Adaptive, AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

(Image credit: Topping)

On the subject of headphones, Topping's versatile new model is supposedly capable of driving a decent variety of headphones, including demanding planar designs, thanks to its powerful amplifier stage.

Externally, the new unit boasts a two-inch colour screen with multiple display options, with users able to access information on the given file format, sample rate and volume level, access a ‘spectrum analyser’ screen or even bring up those classic VU-style meters.

The DX5 II is available in the UK from mid-July in a choice of black, white or silver finishes, priced at £299 / $299 (plus relevant sales tax).

At that price, it comes in under the likes of the Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M, Chord Mojo 2 and the new Audiolab D7, all of which sit just under the £500 mark.

We like the Cambridge and Chord very much, but we haven't seen a huge influx of good, affordable desktop DACs recently, so it's refreshing to see such a low price for what appears to be a very well-specced unit.

