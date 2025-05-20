Volumio's standalone high-precision DAC vows to "maximise audio integrity without excess"

Volumio, the Italian brand behind the versatile Integro integrated amplifier and the do-it-all Motivo music streamer, is back with a brand new DAC. The dual mono Precise vows to "maximise audio integrity without excess" thanks to its optimised design and use of high-quality audio components.

Capable of handling PMC files up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside DSD512, the new DAC offers digital USB, coaxial, optical and HDMI inputs, as well as balanced and unbalanced stereo outputs, so you won't be left high and dry in terms of connections.

In a bid to deliver that precise audio signature, the new unit houses Dual ESS ES9039Q2M DAC chips housed within isolated circuits for proper channel separation, with each DAC chip's signal path optimised "for an extremely wide soundstage and detailed reproduction".

A single MEMs clock drives both DACs in pursuit of "impeccable timing of coherance". The Preciso also employs independent power regulation for analogue and digital paths, a design which Activo claims offers a noise-free signal without the need for any external upgrades.

(Image credit: Volumio)

Volumio also claims that the Preciso eliminates inter-channel crosstalk, again resulting in a wider, more accurate soundstage, while separation of left and right offers crystal-clear imaging and a more three-dimensional audio reproduction.

According to Michelangelo Guarise, Volumio's founder and CEO: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Preciso to our portfolio. We’ve poured hundreds of hours into designing, listening, and perfecting it. Preciso embodies everything we’ve learned at Volumio in crafting award-winning digital audio players, and is now ready to offer exceptional sound quality, staying true to our commitment to accessible high-end audio.”

The Volumio Preciso is available now, priced at £699 / €799 / $899 / AU$1399.

