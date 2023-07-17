Volumio’s all-in-one integrated amp wants to be the only hi-fi system you’ll ever need

In the market for an integrated network amplifier with dual mono Class-D technology and a host of connectivity options, all wrapped up in a modish Italian package? The Volumio Integro could be for you.

The Integro is billed as a plug and play hi-fi system, a compact streaming amplifier with multiple sources and inputs that lets you listen to audio from your TV or phone via Bluetooth. You can also get access to your digital music library, hook up your record player or enjoy supported streaming services such as Tidal, Qobuz or Roon, all from a single unit. Just add speakers and you're good to go.

Speakers aside, Integro supposedly packs one of “the world’s best-sounding headphone amplifiers”, meaning you can plug in your cans via the front 3.5mm jack and make the most of the model's dual-mono Class-D amplifier tech.

Speaking of plugging in, there’s no shortage of connections included with the Integro. Speakers can be hooked up via left and right channels, with USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, an ethernet port, HDMI video input, COAX input and an analog RCA input all present and correct. You even get a Micro-SD card slot for enhanced storage, not to mention an output for your subwoofer if you so choose.

(Image credit: Volumio)

Everything is controlled via the Volumio Universal platform featuring the multi-room version of the Manifest user interface for “simple and intuitive management of your musical content”.

Best of all, the new Integro comes with Volumio’s AI music discovery service enabled, meaning you’ll never be stuck for something to listen to again. The clever software uses ChatGPT via a feature called Supersearch to sniff out better recommendations and more accurate results, separating the wheat from the chaff for a more bespoke musical profile.

Better yet, Volumio AI will suggest related artists and albums for a constant feed of great suggestions built to your tastes. If what it recommends is in your music library or one of your supported streaming services, you can access it via Supersearch.

With such a facility, the Integro may have a killer app onboard to give it the edge over its competitors. According to the company’s website, Volumio’s new integrated amp, crafted to appeal to both audiophiles and anyone after a simple yet powerful piece of home audio, is designed “to make you fall in love again with all of your music”. After all, isn’t that the point of great hi-fi?

The Volumio Integro is available now priced at €1,199 (further prices pending) and can be purchased directly from Volumio or selected global retailers.

