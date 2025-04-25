With HDMI ARC and AirPlay 2, Elipson's streaming amp wants to be your compact, do-it-all solution

French hi-fi brand Elipson has announced the Elipson Connect 2130 Xi, a compact streaming amplifier that's designed for smaller spaces.

The new Connect 2130 Xi is powered by Class D amplification delivering 260 watts of power in total. The streaming amp is equipped with a proprietary 'PFC' power factor correction system, which aims to regulate the supplied power for less harmonic distortion and a more optimal signal-to-noise ratio.

Key to the new unit's performance is an ESS SABRE ES9023 DAC supporting high-resolution files up to 24-bit/192kHz and delivering what Elipson teases will be "exceptional audio quality".

The Elipson Connect 2130 Xi also boasts streaming capabilities, offering support for Bluetooth 5.1, wi-i and LAN connectivity, as well as AirPlay 2, Chromecast, UPnP and DLNA capabilities. There's also multi-room functionality if you want to hook up multiple components to the Connect 2130 Xi on the same system.

(Image credit: Elipson)

In terms of compatible streaming services, the Elipson Connect 2130 Xi offers support for Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, Qobuz and Amazon Music, as well as iHeartRadio and TuneIn radio.

On the physical connections front, the compact unit sports line-in and RCA inputs for hooking up to a range of audio sources, and an HDMI ARC for integrating the Connect 2130Xi into your TV or home cinema system. There's even a subwoofer output if you want to boost your set-up with some lower-end muscle.

With compact dimensions of 21.5 x 4.45 x 2.2cm and weighing in at around 2kg, the Elipson Connect 2130 Xi streaming amplifier is designed to be a compact and versatile performer without any compromise on sonic performance.

The Elipson Connect 2130 Xi is available to pre-order now, priced at €699 / around £659.

