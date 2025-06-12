Cambridge Audio's compact MXW70 power amplifier is the perfect partner to the five-star MXN10 streamer

Cambridge Audio has added a power amplifier to its half-width MX range. It joins the five-star and multiple Award-winning MXN10 music streamer.

The new MXW70 power stereo amplifier has the same compact dimensions as the MXN10 streamer, meaning they can be stacked together to create a rather sleek hi-fi system that's ideal for smaller spaces.

The MXW70 features Class-D amplification with Hypex NCore technology (similar to that used in the five-star Evo 75 and Evo 150 streaming amps) and delivers 70 watts per channel into 8 ohms.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

The power amplifier aims to deliver “high efficiency and a compact form without compromising the rich, musical sound quality Cambridge Audio is known for”. Cambridge Audio claims this dinky powerhouse is capable of driving more demanding speakers, too.

You can also turn the stereo amplifier into mono mode, which gives you 250 watts of bridgeable power when using two MXW70s in your system.

Around the back, you'll find a set of speaker terminals, a choice of balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA stereo line level inputs, and switches for choosing between these two inputs and mono/stereo mode.

The MXW70 can be paired with the MXN10 streamer when the latter is in preamplifier mode, allowing the streamer to handle all volume and source duties. The system can be controlled by Cambridge Audio's StreamMagic app.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

The MXW70 is encased in an all-metal casework in Cambridge Audio's customary Lunar Grey finish, with a very minimal styling.

The Cambridge Audio MXW70 power amplifier will be available in the summer, costing £499 / $599 / €599.

The MXN10 streamer/preamplifier is yours for £349 / $499 / €399 at the time of writing, so together, this duo will cost you £848 / £1098 / €998 – assuming there is no bundle discount. That's quite an appealing price point for this compact combo; here's hoping the MXN70 sounds just as good as the hugely engaging and capable MXN10.

MORE:

Read our five-star Cambridge Audio MXN10 streamer review

The rise of small, complete hi-fi systems that are more accessible for newcomers is a great direction for the industry

Check out our guide to the best music streamers