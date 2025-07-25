Ron Carter, Peggy Lee, Jimmy Cobb, Macy Gray, The Persuasions – if those names ignite your musical senses, then we have good news.

Chesky Records is an independent record label that specialises in high-definition recordings and whose genres span classical, jazz, soul, blues, folk and more, and its full catalogue is now fully available to stream and download hi-res music streaming platform Qobuz.

This includes tracks from jazz legend Ron Carter, R&B soulstress Macy Gray, and Rebecca Pidgeon's rendition of 1960s' Spanish Harlem.

The majority of these tracks are now available on Qobuz in 24-bit/96kHz to 192kHz hi-res quality. Many of these tracks are also used by hi-fi brands across many trade shows and demos – so you know they are highly regarded for their recording quality (and will no doubt recognise many if you are a trade show regular!)

Founded in 1986 by brothers David (also a musician) and Norman, Chesky Records prides itself in using advanced technologies, such as 128x oversampling and 96kHz/24-bit high-resolution, "to create the illusion of live musicians in a real three-dimensional space."

The aim is to capture and deliver music in its purest form, and so many of their tracks are a treat when played through talented hi-fi products. There is another audiophile link: the two brothers also founded the HDTracks download site.

(Image credit: Qobuz / Chesky Records)

To celebrate this collaboration (and Chesky's 40th anniversary next year), Qobuz and Chesky Records are also running a competition from today, that brings together hi-res streaming and vinyl: an exclusive signed vinyl copy of one of Chesky's most iconic releases, The Raven by Rebecca Pidgeon.

Only five signed copies will be up for grabs in the UK, and this collector's item is a newly reissued 180-gram vinyl record that is autographed by Pidgeon and personalised with the winner's name.

To participate in this giveaway, here are the rules:

From 25th July to 26th September 2025, Qobuz users and subscribers will be considered for the giveaway if they meet the following criteria:

They purchase at least one title from the Chesky Records catalogue via the Qobuz download store (purchased albums can be played through the app without requiring a subscription).

they stream at least one title from the Chesky Records catalogue on qobuz.com. And share a screenshot of their player on the social network X or Instagram, including a short comment and the hashtags #Qobuz, #CheskyRecords and #UK.

A random draw will be held after 26th September 2025, to select five winners. Winners will be contacted directly via X (formerly Twitter) by the label’s official account.

Terms & conditions available here.

Whether you're interested in the vinyl giveaway or not, it's great news for fans of high-quality recordings, who can get a taste of Chesky's offering with this Chesky Records playlist on Qobuz.

Qobuz recently launched its Qobuz Connect feature that allows users to directly and easily stream in hi-res quality across a wide variety of hi-fi products from numerous brands, including Audiolab, Eversolo, McIntosh, Naim, WiiM and many more.

