Quad's latest integrated amplifier combines a retro design with "cutting-edge technology"

Quad has unveiled its latest integrated power amplifier, the Quad 3. Following the launch of the two-box 33/303 amplifier pair, which revived classic models from the 1960s with a fresh outlook, the new Quad 3 follows the same exterior style as its reimagined siblings but with "cutting-edge" internal technologies.

We first spotted the Quad 3 at High End Munich last month (pictured above), and now we have full details, price and availability.

The Quad 3 is powered by Class A/B amplification and delivers 65 watts per channel into 8 ohms. The amp's output stage uses a Quad's 'Complementary Feedback' topology in pursuit of "superior linearity and excellent thermal stability", while independent low-noise power supplies are provided for each critical element for a more "detailed, expansive and expressive" sound.

(Image credit: Quad)

At the heart of the new amplifier is the Quad 3’s DAC stage, based around the ES9038Q2M Sabre DAC chip. Employing ESS Technology’s 'HyperStream II' architecture and a bespoke jitter eliminator, the Quad 3 promises ultra-low noise and high dynamic range for a more expressive, involving listen.

The amp is capable of handling hi-res PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD512, while full MQA decoding is on board. There's also a choice of five filter settings to suit your given source material, a handy addition if you need to make adjustments for a range of different quality digital formats and platforms.

(Image credit: Quad)

In terms of physical connections, the Quad 3 offers coaxial and optical digital inputs, a USB-B input, as well as an HDMI ARC port for integrating your amplifier into your TV or home cinema setup. Analogue sources, meanwhile, are catered for courtesy of twin RCA inputs and a moving magnet phono input for vinyl lovers.

For personal listening, Quad's latest amp features a 6.3mm headphone output, while Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX HD codec support is available for fans of wireless streaming.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the front panel, there are four controls for selecting your source and adjusting your music's tone to your preference, alongside a larger volume rotary control dial and that retro-tastic orange backlit horizontal LCD display.

The Quad 3 integrated will be available from mid-June, priced at £1249 / €1499 / $2799.

MORE:

These are the best stereo amplifiers you can buy

The next generation of streaming amplifiers are here, and I think they point to an exciting new chapter for hi-fi

Want a five-star integrated amp? Read our Rotel A8 review