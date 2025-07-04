FiiO K15 is a versatile, feature-packed headphone amp and streaming DAC

The FiiO K15 isn't just a DAC and headphone amplifier. The new unit also acts as a preamplifier and a streamer, with a host of flexible connections and streaming methods available.

Set for release on 1st August, this versatile model will cost $549 / £499 / €599 (Australian release and pricing information TBC).

The headline, though, is the use of twin AKM AK4497S DAC chips, with the K15 being the first consumer audio product to use these flagship components in a dual configuration.

FiiO is positioning the K15 as featuring "trickledown technology" from its higher-end K17 model, claiming to achieve pricing at half that of comparable rivals.

The company claims that the new K15 delivers an organic, immersive sound signature, while maintaining ultra-low distortion and wide dynamic range. Whether that translates to genuinely premium performance at this price point, remains to be heard.

At the heart of the amplification stage sits a discrete Class A/B circuit capable of delivering up to 3000mW per channel through its balanced output. That should be enough grunt to drive both sensitive in-ear headphones and high-impedance over-ear headphones.

The fully balanced signal path extends from the DAC stage right through to amplification, with FiiO choosing a tri-board design that separates digital, analogue and power supply sections across different PCBs. This approach should, in theory, reduce crosstalk and electrical interference for cleaner sound reproduction.

(Image credit: FiiO)

File compatibility is extensive, with DAC supporting up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512 files, while MQA files are also supported.

There are 4.4mm, 6.3mm and XLR headphone connections, alongside five gain options.

You have plenty of connectivity options. You get USB type B and USB-C ports for playing audio.

The digital inputs include optical and coaxial connections, which support up to 24-bit/192kHz and 24-bit/96kHz, respectively. You also get a pair of RCA stereo inputs and outputs apiece, while a set of balanced XLR outputs are included.

On the streaming side, there is Ethernet and wi-fi network capability, alongside AirPlay and Bluetooth 5.1. Higher quality codecs such as LDAC and aptX HD are supported, and the unit also boasts Roon Ready certification.

The 3.93-inch colour LCD touchscreen handles primary control duties, backed up by tactile knobs for quick access to key functions. An infrared remote and FiiO Control app also provide additional convenience, with the app offering a 10-band parametric EQ for sound customisation.

The internal 30W AC power supply operates with separate digital and analogue rails using multiple dropout regulators, and the whole unit weighs a manageable 2.1kg, in black or silver finishes.

