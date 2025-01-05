Fiio's triple drop includes a Cambridge Audio-rivalling streamer with AirPlay and HDMI support

The new year can mean only one thing: another round of the CES annual tech showcase. CES often acts as the means by which major audio brands debut their latest and greatest wares to the general public, a chance Fiio has grabbed with both hands by debuting three brand-new products at this year's gargantuan tech expo. To kick off 2025, the Chinese manufacturer has revealed its first full-sized music streamer alongside a new headphone amplifier and a fresh-from-the-oven portable music player.

Let's start with that music streamer. The new S15 is a mid-priced network player that, with its launch price of £999 / $999 / €999, could be a potential rival for the slightly more affordable Cambridge Audio CXN100 (£799 / $1050). Featuring an AK4191+AK4499EX DAC set-up, the new music streamer is capable of streaming high-resolution audio files up to 32-bit/384kHz alongside DSD256. The S15 also includes custom Fiio's custom digital audio purification system (DAPS) which aims for reduced sonic jitter and a clearer, cleaner sound.

The Roon Ready music streamer supports Apple AirPlay 2 alongside Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer, as well as Bluetooth streaming with aptX Adaptive and LDAC support. In terms of physical connections, the S15 offers optical, coaxial and HDMI inputs alongside digital coaxial, optical and HDMI outputs, with control of the unit handled either via a 20cm touchscreen or the Fiio Music App.

Fiio's JM21 is an affordable portable player capable of handling files up to 32-bit/384kHz alongside DSD256. (Image credit: Fiio)

Next up is the K17, Fiio's latest headphone amplifier which its maker promises "covers all the bases for headphone fans". The new amplifier packs AKM's flagship AK4191 and AK4499EX2 DAC chips alongside a total of 8000 watts of power. Thanks to its balanced audio architecture and AB-class amplification circuit, the K17 aims to get the best from any pair of compatible cans.

The new headphone amplifier offers RCA, XLR and USB-C alongside optical and digital inputs plus optical, digital and RCA outputs and, of course, a 4.4mm headphone port. Besides the unit's front-mounted 10cm touchscreen, the K17 can be operated using a supplied remote control.

Last up is the JM21, Fiio's latest portable music player that debuts at a "breakthrough price". Conceived as an affordable entry point into portable music, the JM21 packs dual CS43198 DACs and can handle files up to 32-bit/384kHz alongside DSD256. The new PMP houses 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm headphone sockets and offers a healthy 32GB of internal storage, while a microSD slot can expand this for digital music collections up to 2TB. Lightweight, compact and with 12 hours of battery life alongside two-hour fast charge capabilities, Fiio conceives its new portable pal as being "the ideal travel companion" for your tunes.

All three of Fiio's latest products will be showcased at this year's CES, with general availability coming in late January. Prices are as follows:

Fiio S15: £999 / $999 / €1000

Fiio JM21: £139 / $149 / €149

Fiio K17: £899 / $900 / €1000

