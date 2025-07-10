Amazon Prime Day 2025 hi-fi deals: big savings on stereo speakers, audiophile headphones and more direct from our experts
We are now more than halfway through the deals bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day 2025. As we enter day three of four, while some deals might have ended or sold out, there are still plenty out there for your perusal, including top savings on budget music streamers, headphones, stereo speakers, turntables and more.
Currently, we've spotted the first discount on Q Acoustics' 3010i stereo speakers, a delightful discount on the WiiM Ultra music streamer and 37% off Cambridge Audio's DacMagic 200M all at Amazon.
If you're not quite sure where to start and want to make sure you're getting the best deals possible, our team of hi-fi experts is on hand, updating this live blog in real time to give you the very best buying advice possible.
Every deal, outside of special exceptions that we’ll flag, is on an audio product we have personally reviewed in our dedicated listening rooms and price-checked to see if it has been cheaper previously, which we will also flag to help you make an informed purchase decision.
If it’s a discount on a product we don’t recommend, or at a price that isn't worth considering, then the deal won’t make it into this live blog.
If you are looking for a specific deal or spot a deal which you think is worth including on this list, then make sure to get in touch with our experts on our forums, social media channels, or directly using our shared whathifi@futurenet.com email address.
If you do, we’ll do our best to find a deal that meets your needs.
Editors' Picks
- Apple AirPods Pro 2
was £229now £179 at Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024):
was £180now £117 at Amazon (save £63)
- Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M
was £449now £279 at Amazon
- Cambridge Audio AXC35 CD player
was £349now £299 at Amazon
- Grado SR325x wired headphones
was £329now £247 at Peter Tyson
- Pro-Ject Primary E turntable:
was £229now £199 at Amazon (save £30)
- Q Acoustics 3010i speakers:
was £169now £149 at Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
was £260now £159 at Amazon
- Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds
was £99now £55 at Amazon
- WiiM Ultra music streamer
was £349now £279 at Amazon
LIVE: Latest updates
You get a Bose deal! You get a Bose deal! Everyone gets a Bose deal!
What's better than a cheeky Bose deal? That's right! Loads of Bose deals!
We've corralled (yes, corralled) a raft of the best Prime Day Bose deals on the US brand's finest wireless earbuds and over-ears, including the excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and the wallet-friendly Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, into one easy-to-digest rundown.
Why pick Bose? Well, we get that some buyers are wedded to a given brand, either for how its products look, sound, feel, or all of the above. Bose is a special case, making itself an outlier thanks to its class-leading noise-cancelling capabilities – for some buyers, that's kind of all that matters.
Either way, if you're bonkers about Bose, we'll have the right Prime Day deal for you.
One for the head-fi fans
It's no surprise that deals on wired headphones are harder to come by than those on wireless pairs, but there is a standout Prime Day deal for those who prioritise sound quality over convenience.
The Sennheiser HD 560S, which our expert reviews team awarded four stars to and praised for their spacious, analytical sound and all-day comfort, are now 41 per cent off, dropping them just below the £100 mark.
These Sennheisers are part of one of the most established headphone ranges in history, and while they could do with more energy and punch to be class leaders at their level, they don't let their legacy down. For those who're fond of refined, even-handed and precise sound signatures, and don't mind an open-back (read: leaky) design, they're certainly worth considering.
Sennheiser HD 560S: was $199 now $161.45 at Amazon
Sennheiser HD 560S: was £169 now £99 at Amazon
Super comfortable and highly analytical wired open-back headphones, with a likeably spacious, detailed and tonally balanced sound. While they aren't the most energetic of performers, their discounted price certainly softens that drawback, and they have plenty of sonic attributes elsewhere that will appeal to many.
Our favourite plug-and-play Sony Bluetooth turntable is back at its lowest price
If you're looking for a budget turntable, then you must check out this Sony turntable deal. This five-star spinner is as fuss-free as it gets: built-in phono stage, fully automatic operation and Bluetooth streaming to compatible headphones. It marries convenience with great vinyl replay in an affordable package – and now it's back at its lowest-ever price of £189 during Prime Day.
The plug-and-play PS-LX310BT delivers an enjoyable sonic performance as well, and we have long recommended this record player over the snazzy-looking, all-in-one cheap decks we come across too often that are poorly built or deliver poor sound.
The Sony Bluetooth turntable is well built and won't disappoint – simply pair it with active speakers or your favourite wireless headphones for late-night listening. If you're new to vinyl and want to enjoy your freshly bought records without spending hundreds, then this feature-packed and affordable Sony should serve you well.
Sony PS-LX310BT was £199 now £189 at Amazon (save £10)
Sony PS-LX310BT was £199 now £189 at Amazon (save £10)
This capable and fuss-free Sony deck is the best budget Bluetooth turntable we've tested. With fully automatic operation, a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth streaming, the PS-LX310BT is ideal for modern vinyl fans who want wireless convenience and an entertaining sound to enjoy their budding record collection – without spending hundreds.
Deal also available at Richer Sounds with VIP
Price check: £230 @ John Lewis
Bose's entry-level ANC earbuds hit their lowest price ever!
You're always guaranteed Bose deals during Amazon's big sales events, and we've found a brand new discount that wasn't available yesterday.
It's on the company's entry-level noise-cancelling earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024). They normally retail for £180 but we've spotted a deal on the Twilight Blue finish, which sees them drop to just £117 (the White finish is £123). That's a £63 saving and is actually their lowest-ever price.
With a comfortable, flexible fit, battery life of 8.5 hours, excellent active noise-cancelling and a punchy, entertaining sound, we think you'll be impressed with what the Bose have to offer at this new low price point.
We haven't seen any pairs around this price during the Prime Day sales, which come close. A word of warning, though – we don't think this price is going to be around for long, given our experience with Prie Day in the past, so you'll need to be quick!
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024): was £180 now £117 at Amazon (save £63)
Bose's entry-level noise-cancelling earbuds are brilliant. Comfort levels are excellent, the ANC is better than anything we've heard at this price, and sound quality is superb. With £63 off, you're getting serious wireless pedigree in a five-star package. Quick, before the price goes back up! Five stars
Save £50 on this entry-level CD player from Cambridge Audio
Cambridge Audio is spoiling us this Prime Day. Not only is the fantastic DacMagic 200M desktop DAC and headphone amp yours for the hugely discounted price of £279 (down from £349), but the price of two of its entry-level separates has also been slashed.
First up is the AXC35 CD player, a no-frills slimline unit that delivers a clear, detailed and dynamic sound. For just £299 at Amazon (or CambridgeAudio.com), you can bag yourself a well-made CD player that works smoothly in use. This is a terrific deal and it's worth considering if you want to revive your disc collection or are ditching streaming for the joy of owning physical CDs.
You can also nab its matching five-star AXA35 stereo amplifier for the same discount – £299 at Amazon and CambridgeAudio.com – and this will give you punchy, powerful sound with rich detail and enjoyable dynamics. No digital inputs here, it's all analogue, but you do get a moving magnet phono input for connecting a turntable.
So if you are a big lover of physical media, especially of CDs, and are looking for capable hi-fi separates that are also affordable, these two Cambridge deals are a great place to start.
Cambridge Audio AXC35 CD player was £349 now £299 (save £50)
Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amp was £349 now £299 (save £50)
This budget amplifier will entertain thanks to a punchy and dynamic sound, with an expressive midrange and a surprising amount of power and weight to the lower frequencies. The AXA35 is a great match for the AXC35 CD player (above), and it features four line-level inputs and a moving magnet phono stage so you can plug in a turntable. A great budget buy for those that want to enjoy physical media – and this £50 saving is the cherry on the top.
Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com
A slimline, no-frills CD player that's capable and is great value for anyone looking to start out on their hi-fi separates journey. The AXC35 sounds clean, detailed, controlled, with a dynamically enjoyable performance. This is a basic CD player but it gets the job done well, and for £50 off its usual price, it's worth considering as budget CD players don't come around as often anymore.
Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com
Vinyl record deals!
If you're a vinyl obsessive like me, you'll probably be sifting through any deals you can find on vinyl records. Luckily for you, we've hand-picked 10 of the best vinyl deals we've found in the Amazon Prime Day sales – and what's more, most of them are from artists and albums that we regularly use for testing hi-fi products in our listening rooms.
We've found deals on must-have albums from Fleetwood Mac, Nirvana, Pink Floyd, Oasis and Dire Straits, along with new Billie Eilish and some fun compilation soundtrack albums.
These are the three records I'll be buying that are missing from my collection:
- Mezzanine by Massive Attack was £35 now £30 at Amazon (save £5)
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish was £27 now £24 at Amazon (save £3)
- The Dark Side Of The Moon (50th Anniversary) by Pink Floyd was £31 now £26 at Amazon (save £5)
- See the full list of vinyl deals here: We've found the best vinyl deals this Amazon Prime Day